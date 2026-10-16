Michael Carrick says Man United have already 'moved on' from Lisandro Martinez outburst

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick said the team has addressed Lisandro Martinez's controversial remarks about the club's management and moved on from the controversy.

United defender Martinez had to issue an apology on Thursday for criticising ​the ​club's hierarchy following their ​Champions League defeat by Atletico Madrid, highlighting the lack of investments and singling out United director of football Jason Wilcox.

Martinez then held talks with the manager and ⁠senior officials, before issuing an apology. Carrick said the chapter is now closed.

“It's done really,” Carrick said on Friday. “We've moved on from that. It was one of those things. He has come out and acknowledged the situation and as a group we have moved on.

“It is really not a drama for us as a group. The boys have trained really well, there was a really good feeling around training this morning.

“From the outside [you are] after some big information about big discussions but it was pretty simple. We all understood the situation and what it meant. He made his statement and acknowledges that it was a mistake from him and that was it really.”

In his apology, Martinez said he got carried away in his post-match interview.

“Today I met with the club's leadership and the manager,” Martinez said in an Instagram post.

“It was a very positive conversation where we were able to exchange ​views ⁠and speak openly about what ‌happened after Tuesday's game.”

Martinez said that his frustration following the defeat had got the better of him and apologised for choosing the wrong moment to air his feelings.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity,” he said.

“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.”