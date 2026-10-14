Man United ratings vs Atletico Madrid: Yoro off and Baleba promising on another tough night for Carrick

Atletico Madrid needed only 50 seconds ​to punish Manchester United's high defensive line on their way to a 2-0 victory in the Spanish capital on Tuesday night.

Alex Baena broke clear down the left before squaring for Pablo Barrios ​to finish and it looked like being a long night for the visitors.

United threatened through ‌Bryan Mbeumo, who shot narrowly wide and later forced a close-range save from Jan Oblak, while Marcus Rashford also squandered an opportunity.

Atletico had a Johnny Cardoso ⁠effort disallowed for a Marcos Llorente handball before the break and Julian Alvarez volleyed against the post early in the second ⁠half.

United's task became harder when Yoro was sent off in the 74th minute for denying Jonathan David a goalscoring opportunity. Five minutes later, Ademola Lookman tapped into an empty net after David's shot was saved.

"I don't see it being a red card, I have to say. I really don't agree with the decision," said United boss Michael Carrick. "I don't know whether I'm allowed to say or not, but I just don't agree with the decision.

"He wasn't really moving in a quick direction to goal. Whether it was or wasn't a foul, or not a foul, it was very soft and slow and [to get] a red card for that, especially to be taken to VAR. I just don't understand it."

Man United ratings

Senne Lammens – 6: Awful start, not that he was at fault, as he conceded to the excellent Barrios after 50 seconds. Then beaten by a Cardoso shot which Atleti thought was a goal, but it was handball. Good save from David before the second. One clean sheet in eight games.

Ayden Heaven – 6: Nightmare start for the makeshift left-back despite his best efforts as a simple ball over United’s defence split it. Actually unlucky not to block Barrios’ shot. Some nice turns. Grew in confidence. Lovely ball towards the corner as United attacked on 79 minutes.

Lisandro Martinez – 6: Left centre-back and drifted a lovely ball towards Rashford on 14 minutes. Clumsy challenge on Barrios conceded a free-kick. His post-match criticisms of Manchester United will be headline news.

Leny Yoro – 6: Right centre-back after playing well on Saturday at right-back. Didn’t realise how much time he had on the ball at times as he ballooned it back towards Atletico or gave up possession. Started second-half well but sent off after 74 minutes – he was the last line of defence. But it was harsh, especially as the referee was so close. It was not a clear and obvious error.

Diogo Dalot – 5: Right-back and kept very busy by the excellent Baena and Grimaldo on that flank. Poor on goal as Baena caught him out as the ball came over. He was up against better players.

Andrey Santos – 6: First start since the opening day of the season and steady in the middle alongside Baleba. Found his feet, played deeper and played the full 90. There might be something there with him and Baleba.

Carlos Baleba – 7: Tame header from an unmarked position eight yards out went straight at Oblak. Beaten by Barrios who then crossed for Alvarez in a superb bit of Atletico play. Otherwise good energy and decent passing in his first United start.

Youri Tielemans – 6: Played higher – at least in theory – up behind Mbeumo, whom he played a smart one-two with on 24 minutes, but barely featured in first half. More advanced in second and brilliant vision for a ball to Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes – 5: On the right and less of an impact on the game. Stunning turn to beat Grimaldo – three times in total – as United pushed to equalise on 39 minutes but he didn’t cross. He did at the start of the second – and nearly equalised on 57 minutes as his volley bounced just wide of the post. Moved into his usual role after the subs and was better. Hit crossbar on 70 minutes with a right-foot shot.

Bryan Mbeumo – 6: Swept a deflected shot wide in United’s first attack on 11 minutes after he took out two defenders and did a number on Romero. Came close again on 23 minutes – well saved by Oblak.

Marcus Rashford – 5: Scored against Atletico last season. Good duels against Llorente. Made a run on goal but couldn’t get on the ball enough before he switched right. Didn’t really get in the game. Ineffective. Booked.

United Subs

Joshua Zirkzee (for Tielemans, 65') – 5: Should have scored in stoppage time when he had time. Floats around. Frustrating.

Mason Mount (for Baleba, 65') – 5: No impact

Amad Diallo (for Rashford, 65') – 5: See above

Matheus Cunha (for Fernandes, 80') – N/A: Outrageously pulled back in a yellow card incident. Shot was well-saved by Oblak.

Harry Maguire (for Heaven, 80) – N/A: Late sub.