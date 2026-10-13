Cristiano Ronaldo's 981st goal helps Al Nassr win as Al Ain go top of AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo was on the scoresheet as Al Nassr got their AFC Champions League Elite campaign back on track with a comfortable win over Neftchi Fergana.

Ronaldo scored the second of Nassr's goals just before the break after Angelo Gabriel had given the hosts a 33rd-minute lead.

Alishev Odilov had reduced the deficit in the 51st minute before an Anvarjon Gofurov own goal sealed a 3-1 victory for Nassr.

Kick-off was delayed at Al Awwal Park due to a security alert issued by Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence. Riyadh has suffered a series of ​deadly ​attacks ‌by the ⁠Iran-aligned Houthis over the past week.

Supporters were allowed to remain in their seats as authorities carried out safety protocols before the match kicked off 20 minutes after it was scheduled.

Ronaldo, 41, was spotted kissing the badge on his shirt during the warm-up. He was also pictured holding the shirt up to his face to cover his eyes in an emotional moment.

The Portuguese superstar scored the 981st goal of his career in the 42nd minute, latching on to a knockdown from Ayman Yahya in the area before firing past Neftchi goalkeeper Botirali Ergashev.

"Important win tonight. We keep building," Ronaldo posted in a message on his social media channels after the match.

Angelo broke the deadlock in the 33rd minute, meeting a cross inside the box and turning the ball into the net to give Al Nassr the lead.

Odilov capitalised on a Nawaf Boushal blunder to spark life back into the Uzbek champions in the 51st minute, but a red card shown to Ali Bayev for violent conduct after he caught Nassr defender Mohamed Simakan swung momentum back in Nassr's favour.

Nassr made the extra man count on 78 minutes. Bojan Cecer turned the ball into his own net, handing the Saudi champions all three points and their first win in this season's competition after they were routed 4-0 in their first match at Al Ain.

Ange Postecoglou revealed after the match that he had been worried about his players' mental state before the match following the deadly attacks on Riyadh.

“I was worried about the players during the match because I care about them, but I was very happy with the professionalism they showed,” the Australian told reporters.

Postecoglou said the club will monitor injuries to Kingsley Coman and Mohamed Simakan.

French forward Coman was forced off injured after only 13 minutes, while Simakan was withdrawn following the red-card challenge by Bayev.

Al Ain go top with big win in Basrah

Al Ain maintained their 100 per cent start to the league phase with a thumping win over Iraq's Al Quwa Al Jawiya in Basrah.

Houssine Rahimi struck twice as Al Ain raced to a 4-0 lead at the break, as the former champions cruised to a second successive win in emphatic fashion.

Alejandro Romero had opened the scoring in the 13th minute before Saed Al Rodsan turned into his own net to double Al Ain's advantage.

Rahimi, who struck twice for Al Ain in their victory over Nassr in September, grabbed another brace against Al Quwa before half-time to kill the contest.

Mohammed Jawad grabbed a consolation goal in the 89th minute.

“We know what we can do, and the players did their job excellently until the end. They deserve this victory," Al Ain coach Vladimir Ivic told reporters.

“We sent a message to ourselves about what we can do, and that is the most important thing for me.”

Victory took Al Ain top of Group B ahead of Esteghlal on goal difference.

Tijjani Reijnders was on target as Al Qadsiah were held to a 1-1 draw at Pakhtakor.