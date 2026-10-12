Al Ahli overcome Al Wasl in fiery AFC Champions League clash

Al Ahli Saudi left Dubai with three points towards their bid for a hat-trick of Asian Champions League titles after a fiery meeting with Al Wasl.

Roger Ibanez and Francisco Trincao, two big-money imports to Saudi Arabian football, scored, before Feras Albrikan clinched a 3-1 win in stoppage time.

The margin of defeat was harsh on a spirited Wasl side, who deserved more than the lone strike by Pedro Malheiro in first-half stoppage time.

Given the gap they were bridging to the high-spending Saudi Pro League side, the home players fully merited the backing they got from their fans on a hostile night in Zabeel.

Before kick-off, Ahli’s players stood on the 18-yard line and were serenaded with their club anthem by the travelling supporters.

Around 200 had made the trip from Jeddah, but they were drowned out by the noise of the home faithful. The Ultras Junoon are always loud, but they were particularly rowdy when the Ahli anthem was being sung.

The home players responded. Wasl’s start was bright, and they fashioned the first opening, only for Siaka Sidibe to blaze over from the edge of the box.

Home optimism was dissipated in the 20th minute, though, when Ibanez headed in the opener for Ahli.

The Brazil centre-back, who was called into the Selecao squad by Carlo Ancelotti for the World Cup this summer, is renowned for his leap.

Despite common knowledge of his aerial prowess, he was unchallenged at the back post to make it 1-0.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead 10 minutes later, but were saved by the post as Eduard Spertsyan’s shot bounced away to safety.

Wasl’s defence was being cut open with greater regularity, and they were lucky not to be a long way behind by the break.

Their fortune continued when Adryelson, the Wasl defender evaded a red card.

After a confrontation in the box, Saleh Abu Al Shamat, the Ahli forward, went down. Replays showed Adryelson had squared up to him, and lightly pushed his forehead towards his opponent.

Shamat tumbled to the floor and rolled around as if he was mortally wounded. It was enough of a show to persuade VAR to recommend the referee take a second look at the monitor.

Usually, that is ominous for the perceived offender. Justice was served, though, as Abdulrahman Al Jassim, the Qatari official, decided he was right the first time, and stayed with a yellow card.

Adryelson nearly provided the perfect riposte; from the ensuing free-kick for Wasl, he bundled the ball into the net, only for it to be ruled out for offside.

The hosts were level by the break, though. In stoppage time at the end of the half, a long range effort from Malheiro, Wasl’s right back, found its way into the net after some limp goalkeeping.

Shamat had fully established himself as public enemy No 1. At the start of the second half, he was playing on the wing in front of the hardcore or Wasl’s supporters.

They frequently lobbed plastic water bottles in his direction. Rather than fuss, he waved a hand at them, encouraging the fans to bring it on.

Just before the hour mark, Trincao ruined the home fans’ fun. The Portuguese forward finished clinically to restore the away side’s lead.

Wasl should have levelled shortly after following a rapid counter-attack, but Serginho hit the post with the goal at his mercy.

Even when he went off, Shamat caused rancour. After an innocuous incident, he went down clutching his shoulder.

He looked in genuine pain, and had to be stretchered off on the back of the medical golf buggy.

It turned out that his injury was not so severe that he could wave with both arms as he was taken past the Ahli supporters.

That added to the fury of the home fans, and even the players were so incensed they threw bottles in his direction as the buggy went past the home dugout.

Ahli’s bench sprung to his defence, and the two sets of replacements and substituted players had to be separated.

Wasl had their chances as they chased the game, but their hopes were finally dashed when Albrikan scored Ahli’s third in stoppage time.