Mohamed Salah sets Turkish Super Lig record with 10 goal contributions

Mohamed Salah set a new Turkish Super Lig record over the weekend, becoming the fastest player to register 10 goal contributions.

The Egyptian laid on an assist for teammate Francolino in Trabzonspor's 3-0 win over Samsunspor on Saturday; it was his third assist of the campaign.

Added to his seven goals since his summer move from Liverpool, Salah has reached double figures in goal contributions in only seven games for his new club.

Salah leads the Super Lig scoring charts alongside Gift Orban of Umit Sortif. Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray), Vedat Muriqi (Fenerbahce) and Eldor Shomurodov (Istanbul Basaksehir) have all scored six goals.

His assist against Samsunspor also took him level at the top of the assists chart.

Trabzonspor are fifth in the Turkish Super Lig, three points behind league leaders Galatasaray, whom Trabzon beat 4-0 before the recent international break.

A return to domestic action comes after Salah endured a turbulent time with his national team during the international break.

Salah left Egypt's camp ahead of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Sudan after a reported falling out with coach Hossam Hassan.

Salah was substituted in Egypt's previous match against Angola after only 60 minutes, with Pharaohs coach Hassan saying Salah was taken off for "technical reasons".

News then broke that Salah had left the national team camp, with the Egypt captain also said to have taken exception to Hassan's comments about injured goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy.

The Egyptian Football Association released a statement saying that the plan, made before the Angola game, was always for Salah to sit out the match against South Sudan in Juba as the game would be played on an artificial pitch, before rejoining the rest of the squad for the friendly against South Africa in Cairo on October 4.

Salah did not return, and Egypt lost the match 1-0. Several news outlets reported that he travelled to England before returning to Turkey to begin training with Trabzonspor ahead of the league's resumption on October 10.