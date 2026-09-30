Hassan says ‘we cannot depend on one player’ after Egypt thrash South Sudan without Salah

Egypt rediscovered their scoring touch despite the absence of captain Mohamed Salah, as they smashed South Sudan 5-0 in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Tuesday.

After being held to a frustrating goalless draw by Angola in their Group B opener in Cairo last week, Egypt powered to a big victory in Juba.

The Pharaohs took the lead in the 36th minute when Mostafa Zico, who missed a glorious chance from close range in the opening five minutes, met a cross from full-back Ahmed Fatouh to put Egypt in front.

Marmoush - who is currently on loan at the English Premier League's bottom club Tottenham Hotspur from Manchester City - made it 2-0 just after half-time.

He finished calmly past goalkeeper Majak Mawith after being put through via a long ball from Mohanad Lashin.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward started in place of Salah, who, according to the Egyptian Football Association, was granted permission to miss the game to avoid the risk of injury, with the game in South Sudan played on an artificial surface.

It was Marsmoush's 13th goal in 57 appearances for Egypt and his first since scoring against Saudi Arabia back in March. His last club goal came for Manchester City on May 13.

Substitute Ibrahim Adel made it 3-0 with a quarter of an hour to go before Marsmoush grabbed his second with seven minutes left.

There was still time for Barcelona teenager Hamza Abdelkarim, who had only been on the pitch a matter of minutes after coming on for Marmoush, to score his first international goal in stoppage time.

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“I am very satisfied with the result and the team’s performance. All the players, starters and substitutes, did what was required of them,” said Egypt coach Hossam Hassan.

“The match was difficult despite the big-margin victory because of the high temperatures and our lack of familiarity with playing on artificial turf.”

Hassan had been on damage control before the game, after his comments about the absence of Mohamed El Shenawy from the squad resulted in the goalkeeper receiving messages of support from Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abou Rida as well as his club Al Ahly.

Hassan was also critical of the Egyptian Premier League before the Angola game regarding players' physical levels. During the stalemate against Angola, he substituted Salah with half an hour remaining in Cairo, infuriating both the public and Egyptian media.

On Salah's absence in Juba, Hassan said the Trabzonspor player was left out for "personal reasons" but refused to be drawn on whether the player had left the squad.

When asked about Salah's importance, Hassan responded: “It is not right for a country of 120 million people for the national team to depend on one player.”

Egypt are next in action on October 4 when they play South Africa in a friendly in Cairo. Whether Salah returns to the side remains to be seen.