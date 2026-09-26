Soufiane Rahimi on target as Morocco win Afcon opener while Mohamed Salah and Egypt left frustrated

Reigning champions Morocco started their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a comfortable 2-0 win over Gabon which saw Al Ain attacker Soufiane Rahimi come off the bench to score the crucial second goal in Rabat.

The Atlas Lions, who were knocked out in this summer's World Cup finals by France at the quarter-final stage, took the lead in the 36th minute courtesy of Manchester United defender Noussair Mazraoui.

Manager Mohamed Ouahbi handed a first senior start to 21-year-old forward Yassir Zabiri who has scored six goals in seven games on loan at La Liga side Racing Santander this season.

But it was Rahimi, Zabiri's replacement in the second half, who would secure victory with a clinical first-time finish from a low Bilal El Khannouss cross six minutes from time.

After scoring, an emotional Rahimi held up one of his shin pads featuring an image of his father, Mohamed “Youaari” Rahimi, who died earlier this month following a long illness.

It was Rahimi's 15th goal in 44 appearances for Morocco, coming hot on the heels of his goal for Al Ain that helped the UAE domestic double winners trounce Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr 4-0 in the Asian Champions League last week, which also saw his younger brother Houssine score twice.

Ouahbi also brought on exciting young Ajax attacking midfielder Abdellah Ouazane 14 minutes from time, giving the 17-year-old his first taste of senior international football.

Manchester City midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi played the full 90 minutes at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, picking up a second-half booking, with the 18-year-old winning his ninth cap.

Morocco's second match in Afcon qualifying Group A sees them travel to Lesotho – who began their campaign with a 2-1 loss at Niger – on Tuesday.

Stalemate for Egypt

After their historic performance at the World Cup, Egypt endured a frustrating start to their Afcon quest as they were held to goalless draw at home by Angola.

Captain Mohamed Salah started the game, while there was also substitute appearances from Tottenham Hotspur's Omar Marmoush and Barcelona teenager Hamza Abdelkarim, but the Pharoahs failed to find their scoring touch at Cairo International Stadium.

Former Senegal coach Aliou Cisse is now in charge of Angola and his well organised defence was able to keep Egypt's attacking talent at bay – despite conceding 66 per cent of the possession to the host side – extending his unbeaten start to three games since taking over in April.

Egypt made it out of the World Cup group stages for first time in North America during the summer after securing their first ever win by defeating New Zealand 3-1 when Salah scored one and assisted another.

Their dream was ended in the last-16 when a Lionel Messi inspired Argentina fought back from 2-0 down to beat Hossam Hassan's crestfallen team 3-2 in Atlanta.

Egypt's next Afcon clash in Group B sees them face South Sudan – who lost 2-1 at Malawi in their opener – at Juba National Stadium on Tuesday.

In Group I, Algeria ran out 3-1 winners over Zambia with Jaouen Hadjam, Ibrahim Maza and Anis Hadj Moussa scoring for the Desert Foxes who travel to Burundi for their second match on Tuesday.