Morocco World Cup player ratings vs France: Bounou 7, Hakimi 6, Bouaddi 5

Morocco's World Cup run came to an end as France struck twice ⁠in six minutes to secure a 2-0 win and book their spot in the semi-finals.

Kylian Mbappe missed a penalty but then curled in an exquisite goal to send Les Bleus to their third successive World Cup last four.

Morocco had impressed during the 2026 finals but fell short against France who had also defeated them last time during their dream run at the Qatar World Cup. There, France had won in the semi-finals.

Morocco player ratings v France

Yassine Bounou – 7/10: The penalty saving expert did it again, diving low to save a poor Mbappe penalty. Then beaten by an Mbappe shot he didn’t see until late. And then beaten by Ousmane Dembele, where he could have done better.

Anass Salah Eddine – 5/10: Surprise starter who initially defended well against Mbappe, judging where he would go. But Mbappe was the game’s star. Tough challenge playing for a country unbeaten in 34 games and with one defeat in 54. But they lost this one.

Noussair Mazraoui – 5/10: Switched to central defence and seem fine until he couldn’t keep with Mbappe’s pace and he dived in to concede a 26th minute penalty. Dembele’s goal for France’s second spun past him as he was on the back foot.

Issa Diop – 5/10: Mbappe’s brilliant opener was struck around the Fulham defender. Booked soon after for a foul on Mbappe. It could have been a red.

Morocco's Achraf Hakimi vies for the ball with France's Kylian Mbappe. AFP Info

Achraf Hakimi – 6/10: PSG star had a battle with his teammate Desire Doue and Mbappe, then had to attack more with his team 2-0 down. He’s the best in his position. He was up against several players who were the best in theirs. Whipped a 45th minute free-kick wide and not much more.

Ayyoub Bouaddi – 5/10: The 18-year-old Lille player has had a breakout tournament and is being watched by multiple major clubs. However, was caught in possession by Doue who almost put France ahead on 35. Had a poor game and was brought off.

Neil El Aynaoui – 6/10: Roma midfielder helped slow the game at the start as France dominated the ball and made some tackles, yet he lost possession in a game where Morocco had 52 per cent overall – yet only three goal attempts to France’s 13. Missed a good chance to score on 85.

Bilal El Khannouss – 6/10: Quiet in Boston as France’s two brilliant second half goals in six minutes prevented a second successive semi-final for Morocco.

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Azzedine Ounahi – 7/10: The Girona player tried in a limited Morocco side who were outclassed by a far superior French side. Had more touches than any of his teammates, but had insufficient outlets ahead of him.

Chemsdine Talbi – 6/10: First World Cup start for the Sunderland man who started right of a front three. Didn’t see much of the ball, but then his 72nd minute cross almost spun in. Tried to use his speed, but France contained him.

Brahim Diaz – 5/10: Morocco didn’t touch the ball in the French penalty area in the first half and Diaz, one of their best who plays with Real Madrid, did little. Not easy without Saibari ahead of him and Morocco’s expected goals was a pathetic 0.14 compared to France’s 3.0.

Substitutes

Sofyan Amrabat (Bouaddi, 61') – 7/10

Soufiane Rahimi (El Khannouss, 61') – 6/10

Zakaria El Ouahdi (Salah Eddine, 74') – 6/10

Gessime Yassine (Diaz, 74') – 5/10

Amine Sbai (Talbi, 85') – N/A