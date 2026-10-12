Liverpool v Man City ratings: Koumas 7, Wirtz 4; Doku 9, Haaland 8

Manchester City maintained their perfect start to the Premier League season with a 3-0 demolition of Liverpool at a hostile Anfield on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca's side were playing their first match since it was announced City had been found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules – which the club are appealing – but turned on the style in the second half on Merseyside.

A tight and edgy game opened up in the 62nd minute when Ryan Gravenberch was sent off after picking up a second yellow card. Three minutes later, Erling Haaland opened the scoring with a fine first-time finish.

Substitute Jeremy Doku, who was sensational after coming on, curled home a second before Rayan Cherki made it three, with all the goals coming in 13 minutes.

It was City's sixth win in six matches in the Premier League, and leaves them three points ahead of Arsenal - who beat Leeds 2-1 on Saturday - at the top of the table. Liverpool are ninth on nine points after falling to their first league defeat of the campaign in what was their joint biggest Premier League loss at Anfield.

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What they said:

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola: “The first part is that we played two different games. One until the red card, and then after. For 60 minutes, the players were very good. The second game from the red card was where City were better than us.

“The first yellow card was just a kick in the toe. It was nothing. It was a normal foul. It was the moment when we were pushing more. The momentum was coming for us, and the atmosphere in the stadium was so nice.

“We conceded very little in the first half. We did a really good job. The second half, we were translating into chances. You learn a lot in games like today. I am very proud of my players. They put the work rate and everything in today. It's a loss, and we didn't get anything from the performance, but I liked it a lot."

Man City striker Haaland: “Every single person [who is a] part of Man City, and every fan, this is a lovely moment that will stay with us for a long time. It was tough, it was hard, but we showed amazing character from back to front. So proud of everyone.

“It's always tough to come here; if you look at the record, it's tough. With the Pep [Guardiola and [Jurgen] Klopp era it was tough for both teams; it always has been.

“Important to stay strong mentally, stick together and do what you can do something about and the thing we can do something about is to play good football and fight together. That's the only thing we can do.

“I missed a big chance right before so it was about focusing on getting another chance. The moment came and I took it. Proud to score three goals at Anfield because that doesn't happen often.”

Liverpool ratings:

Alisson Becker – 7/10: Gathered City's only first-half strike from Fernandez comfortably. No chance with any of City's goals, which were all excellent finishes.

Ronald Araujo – 6/10: Made a yellow-card gesture early on, asking the referee to book Guehi, earning himself a booking. Easily beaten by Semenya on the quarter-hour mark. Araujo and Munoz allowed Doku to cut inside for City's second.

Virgil van Dijk – 6/10: Had not really been overly troubled by City but once the first goal went in after the sending-off, Liverpool's defence was quickly ripped apart in 13 brutal minutes. Late booking for a foul on Cherki.

Jeremy Jacquet – 6/10: As above. The Frenchman had played Haaland well but the Norwegian, who had barely figured, cracked home the first goal not long after missing a sitter.

Milos Kerkez – 7/10: Vital interception in the six-yard box to stop a Semenya cross finding Ndiaye. Kept the former Everton player very quiet.

Alexis Mac Allister – 7/10: Acrobatic attempt on the edge of the six-yard box flew over the bar in the first half. Struck another effort just wide of the target after half-time. Hit another close-range first-time volley a few metres off target. Saw a free-kick saved.

Ryan Gravenberch – 5/10: Booked at the start of the second half for a tackle on Anderson, then saw his shot saved by Donnarumma minutes later. Shown a second yellow for a clumsy challenge on Doku.

Victor Munoz – 7/10: Buzzed around throughout and the summer signing from Osasuna showed plenty of promise. Hit a weak low effort straight at the City keeper on 33 minutes. Couldn't get close enough to Doku to stop the substitute from making it 2-0.

Florian Wirtz – 4/10: Sliced a shot well wide from the edge of the box in the 55th minute. Set-piece deliveries and overall impact on games not good enough for a £116m player.

Lewis Koumas – 7/10: Making his first Premier League start with Alexander Isak ruled out, the 21-year-old saw a thumping strike saved by Donnarumma just after half-time. Put in a good shift and can be happy with his efforts.

Bradley Barcola – 6/10: Liverpool forked out £123m for the PSG forward but he is still finding his feet in English football. No attempts on goal, not much impact.

Substitutes:

Trey Nyoni (on for Wirtz, 66') – 6/10: Tough time for the teenager to come on with his team down to 10 men and City having just gone in front.

Jeremie Frimpong (on for Araujo, 75') – 5/10: Skinned embarrassingly by Cherki ahead of City's third.

Rio Ngumoha (on for Koumas, 75') – 6/10: City were 2-0 up by the time the English forward was introduced.

Joe Gomez (on for Jacquet, 88') – N/A

Federico Chiesa (on for Barcola, 88') – N/A

Man City ratings:

Gianluigi Donnarumma – 7/10: Quickfire saves from Koumas and Gravenberch just after the break following a quiet opening half. The big Italian did what he had to do when called upon.

Matheus Nunes – 7/10: One moment of sloppiness in possession ended in a chance for Koumas, but the Portuguese right-back was generally solid throughout.

Ruben Dias – 8/10: Put in a real captain's performance at the back in an intense atmosphere, but up against a Liverpool attack without their two main strikers in Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak.

Marc Guehi – 8/10: England defender was his usual excellent self at centre-back. Is such a reliable performer for club and country. Positioning and timing of tackles excellent again.

Nico O'Reilly – 7/10: Booked for a foul on Munez on the edge of the penalty area just before the hour. Solid defensively and added to City's attacks down the left flank.

Enzo Fernandez – 7/10: Midfielder had City's first effort on target in the 35th minute, but a curling effort was held by Alisson. His midfield partnership is quickly blossoming into a strong one for City.

Elliot Anderson – 8/10: One thunderous, perfectly timed tackle beating Wirtz to the ball kept City on the attack at the end of the first half. England midfielder is turning into a Rolls-Royce of a player and was singled out for praise by teammate Haaland after the match.

Antoine Semenyo – 7/10: Great wing play on 15 minutes with a run followed by a dangerous ball across the six-yard box that was crying out for a finish. Another great low cross at the start of the second half almost led to the opening goal. A threat for City.

Rayan Cherki – 8/10: Some surging runs in the opening 45 minutes but made wrong choices with the final ball at times. Showed breathtaking skill to put Frimpong on his backside before putting City 3-0 up.

Iliman Ndiaye – 5/10: Summer signing from Liverpool's Merseyside rivals Everton failed to make much of an impact and was hooked before the hour mark.

Erling Haaland – 8/10: Should have scored with his first attempt on goal on the hour when through on goal but clipped the shot wide of target. Made no mistake with his second effort, smashing into the back of net in style for his sixth goal in six league games. Loves scoring against Liverpool.

Substitutes:

Jeremy Doku (on for Ndiaye, 55') – 9/10: Match-winning impact from winger. Drew a foul which earned Gravenbach a second yellow. His wing play ended with Haaland scoring. Curled home a stunning second for City. Involved in build-up for third

Josko Gvardiol (on for O'Reilly, 68') – 7/10: Curled one shot high and wide. Lovely bit of skill to set up Cherki's goal.

Allan (on for Haaland, 80') – N/A

Ayyoub Bouaddi (on for Fernandez, 80') – N/A: Booked for bringing down Munoz.