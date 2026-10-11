Manchester City block out the noise to defeat Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester City completed a thumping win over Liverpool in an emotionally charged match at Anfield on Sunday.

In their first game since the Premier League's findings, City secured a 3-0 win over a 10-man Liverpool.

The match was evenly balanced in the first half but took a decisive turn in the second after Ryan Gravenberch was shown a red card in the 62nd minute.

Erling Haaland gave City the lead three minutes later before Jeremy Doku and Rayan Cherki completed a statement win.

An independent commission found Manchester City guilty of more than 100 breaches of the Premier League's financial rules over a nine-year period.

The club have lodged an appeal against the verdict and continue to maintain their innocence, arguing that the commission's decision contains “clear material errors” and that City have evidence supporting their position.

Liverpool fans, however, created a hostile atmosphere on Sunday with 60,000 in attendance. Home supporters drowned out the announcement of City's team ⁠with boos and chants.

Victory gave City six wins from six and moved them three points clear of Arsenal on 18 points, providing an impressive response ​on the pitch after a turbulent period away from it. Liverpool are ninth after their first league loss of the season.

Enzo Maresca's side stood ​firm against Liverpool's early pressure and a fevered atmosphere before taking control after Gravenberch was sent off in the 62nd minute for a second booking following a foul on Doku.

Haaland then struck three minutes later, smashing a left-footed shot past Alisson after Doku worked the ball into the box and his attempted shot was deflected into the path of the Norwegian.

Doku doubled the lead in the 68th minute with ​a long-range shot that curled ‌into the far ⁠top corner. Cherki completed the ​rout in the 78th minute when he ​let ‌the ball roll through to Josko Gvardiol before turning into ⁠the box to meet his teammate's pass and ⁠slot the ball home.

After the match, Haaland said the team showed amazing character.

“Every single person [who is] part of Man City, and every fan, this is a lovely moment that will stay with us for a long time,” Haaland told sky Sports.

“It was tough, it was hard but we showed amazing character from back to front. So proud of everyone.

“It's always tough to come here, if you look at the record, it's tough.

“Important to stay strong mentally, stick together and do what you can do. And the thing we can do something about is to play good football and fight together. That's the only thing we can do.”

City midfielder Elliot Anderson echoed Haaland's sentiments.

“A tough place to come and we stuck together and fought for each other. We've showed courage,” Anderson told Sky Sports.

“It was more than normal, arriving into Anfield and the first 10 minutes of the game. We did well to quieten the crowd. Struggled first half but second we were better and then the goals came.

“I enjoy the crowd, the noise, I thrive on it and that's when I come alive. It gives me confidence.”