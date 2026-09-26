Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak confident club will prove innocence

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has insisted he remains confident that the club will prove their innocence despite reports that they have been found guilty of breaking Premier League financial rules.

In an open letter to the club's supporters on the club's website, Al Mubarak stated the process was far from over and City's confidence ⁠in proving the club's innocence “is just as strong as when this began”.

On Friday, The Athletic reported that the club were guilty of 114 breaches of financial ⁠rules in the long-running case. Sanctions have yet to be announced but these could include a points deduction, expulsion from the Premier League or a fine.

“Following Friday's media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I,” Al Mubarak said.

“Here's what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the club's innocence is just as strong as when this began.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position.

“But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.

“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity.”

"I ask you to please carefully read the statement … which we gave on Friday, and the statement we issued in February 2023,” ​which he included in the open letter. “Every word matters and ‌holds true.”

The February 2023 statement said ⁠the club was surprised by the alleged breaches, “particularly ​given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the ​EPL (English Premier League) ‌has been provided with.

“The club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent commission, to ⁠impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its ⁠position.”

The club's statement on Friday said: “The Premier League process remains ongoing, with significant elements to be completed, and subject to strict confidentiality. As such Manchester City FC’s position remains consistent with the club’s statement of February 2023.

“The club has diligently respected due process for eight years on the basis that the Premier League Board and Executive would behave as an independent, impartial and fair-minded regulator, free from partisan influence.”

The Premier League has declined to comment. “It’s a confidential process, we’re not commenting at all,” a spokesperson said.