  • Etihad extends flight cancellations to October 19
  • One killed and 11 injured in an attack on King Khalid International Airport on Sunday
  • Pilot, flight attendant and widowed mother among victims of Houthi attacks
  • US Energy Secretary condemns 'cowardly' Houthi attacks on Riyadh
  • Saudi Arabia calls on EU to boost Red Sea escorts, says Kallas
Updated: October 12, 2026, 2:52 PM