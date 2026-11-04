Man United player ratings v Roma: Cunha 8, Fernandes 7, Baleba 6

Manchester United came from two goals down to beat Roma in a dramatic Uefa Champions League tie 3-2 on Tuesday to give manager Michael Carrick a much-needed boost as he fights to save his job.

Roma seized control early in the tie when Matias Soule opened the scoring in the 11th minute, before Donyell Malen doubled their advantage from the penalty spot seven minutes later.

The early goals intensified the discontent among the home ​supporters, who had released hundreds of green and gold balloons as the teams emerged, a reference to ‌United's original colours, before throwing dozens of yellow ⁠tennis balls onto the pitch in the first half.

United began their ​fightback in the 58th minute when captain Bruno Fernandes scored a retaken penalty.

Matheus Cunha then transformed the contest, equalising seven ​minutes from time, before ‌scoring again three minutes later to complete the turnaround and spark jubilant celebrations at Old Trafford.

His eventful night ended prematurely, however. Booked for removing his ⁠shirt and jumping into the stands after his winner, the Brazilian was sent off for a late challenge in stoppage time, ⁠completing a chaotic eight-minute spell.

Victory ended a nine-game winless run that left Carrick's role as United boss in a precarious position.

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What they said

United boss Michael Carrick: "Proud of a lot of people, actually, proud of the players. They deserve a lot of credit for pulling through that in a tough situation. This place does magical things. It's done it before and it will do it over and over again. I didn't feel relief. It was more I was genuinely pleased for the players. I know how much they care and I know what they're giving."

United captain Bruno Fernandes: "We don't need to save anyone's job. The club needed this win, and the players needed it. It's been tough. There's been a lot of speculation in the media, a lot of lies around many things that have happened in this club. Hopefully, this win is the start of something good."

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens - 7/10: Beaten in the right corner after 11 minutes, then by a penalty five minutes later. Very little to do in the second half as his team surged forward.

Diogo Dalot - 5/10: Stayed high and left Soule unmarked to put Roma ahead. Then lost possession, setting up another Roma attack.

Ayden Heaven - 5/10: Went long and gave the ball away, then didn’t come to the near post before Roma’s goal. Blocked a shot with his arm to concede a penalty, which Roma scored to make it 2-0 after 16 minutes. Booked for a rash challenge.

Harry Maguire - 7/10: Came into his own in the second half as United chased the game and he pushed forward to try and get his team level. Headed towards goal from a corner in the 65th minute but saw his effort blocked. Booked after losing the ball and then reacting in the 77th minute.

Leny Yoro - 6/10: Got forward – and back to stop a perfect Roma chance. Vital intervention after an overload left United exposed. Cut balls out as his team came roaring back against a very good Roma side. It was not always easy for him at right-back, and he backed off before the penalty was conceded, but United got a first win in 54 days.

Carlos Baleba - 6/10: Good defensive work, but we saw too little of what he’s good at. Pulled his hamstring and collapsed face first into the Scoreboard End goal a minute after half-time. Limped off the pitch and is likely to be out for a while.

Kobbie Mainoo - 8/10: A couple of good challenges and evidence of those skilful feet, but then he lost the ball in the build-up to Roma’s opener. Some loose passes, some positive moves and running with the ball. Scooped a shot towards goal in the 45th minute. Influential as his team dug deep.

Bruno Fernandes slams home from the penalty spot to begin Manchester United's comeback. AFP Show caption: Bruno Fernandes slams home from the penalty spot to begin Ma…

Bryan Mbeumo - 7/10: Worked hard throughout. Had the most effect in the middle and strode through before shooting in the 58th minute, hitting both posts with his effort. Intelligent play to buy time with his team down to 10 men.

Bruno Fernandes - 7/10: Shot well over, like his teammates do week after week, in a very rare United foray on 44 minutes. Saw his penalty saved in the 56th minute, then retook it and made no mistake against Roma’s third-choice goalkeeper. Far better in the second half, especially after the penalty.

Amad Diallo - 6/10: Heavily involved on the right, but Wesely matched him. Got a chance to shoot after a smart move, but it was blocked. Ran hard all night, but was up against a top opponent.

Matheus Cunha - 8/10: Alternated with Mbeumo. Some moments of control. Tripped by Mancini to win the penalty. Came alive as United chased an equaliser. Equalised with a perfect finish in the 83rd minute, then got United's winner, diving into the crowd with his top off. Sent off for a shocking tackle that deserved a second yellow. It was the first time he’d scored two for United.

Substitutes

Youri Tielemans (on for Baleba, 51') - 8/10: Top tackle to set up Fernandes. Excellent from the Belgian, and United were so much better in the second half.

Shea Lacey (on for Amad, 74') - 8/10: Lovely ball to Cunha. And a smart turn amid rightful penalty appeals against Wesley. Defended well, too.

Lisandro Martinez (on for Heaven, 74') - N/A.

Matthijs de Ligt (on for Maguire, 88') - N/A.

Mason Mount (on for Fernandes, 88') - N/A.