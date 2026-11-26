It was a moment of sublime skill that took the breath away from Real Madrid players and supporters alike. Jude Bellingham had been introduced at the break, with Madrid one goal down to PSV Eindhoven in the Uefa Champions League, following a first-half performance that manager Jose Mourinho would later describe as “terrible”.

The England midfielder had been one of a triple substitution by Mourinho and the impact was immediate. Within five minutes, Real were level, thanks to Federico Valverde. On the hour, the match was turned on its head. The ball bounced down to Bellingham, who took two touches in the air to tee himself up for a volley with the outside of his right boot that curled away from PSV goalkeeper Matej Kovar and into the back of the net.

The Santiago Bernabeu erupted, and teammate Marc Cucurella was seen walking away with his hands on his head in disbelief, while television cameras showed tennis great Rafael Nadal's stunned reaction as he celebrated with his son, Rafael Jr.

“It looped up nicely and I thought I'd go with the outside of my boot. I'm not one for smashing the ball too hard. It was a nice moment,” admitted Bellingham.

“For me, without any doubt, he’s the best midfielder in the world,” said Mourinho after his side went on to win 5-1.

It was a remarkable finish but one that probably comes as no surprise if you have seen Bellingham in action for club and country as 2026 has progressed.

This season, the 23-year-old has blossomed for Los Blancos since the return to Madrid of manager Jose Mourinho during the summer, with Bellingham hitting the heights of his first season at the club, when he scored 23 goals in 42 games across all competitions.

We are yet to hit December, but the former Borussia Dortmund player has seven goals and five assists from 18 matches, with Madrid having now won 10 games in a row since their derby loss to Atletico Madrid on September 20.

When asked what has inspired his red-hot form of four goals in his last five games, Bellingham gave a blunt reply: “Mourinho. Full stop.

“He's changed absolutely everything at Real Madrid. He always fights for us and we fight for him. The manager has given me a lot of confidence. This is the best time of my career because I'm playing better and I'm very happy.”

“I don't know if it's because I'm playing as a number 10, it's having freedom. Freedom to move, to drop deep, to help build up, and to play higher up to finish.”

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Mourinho, whose team are three points behind leaders Barcelona in La Liga, played down his own role in Bellingham's resurgence.

“He is kind to say that I’m the reason for his improvement, but that’s not what I think,” said the Portuguese coach. “I believe the main person responsible for what Jude is today is himself and his teammates.

“I try to help a little. He’s an absolutely extraordinary player who has everything. He has physicality, technique, tactical understanding of the game, ambition … Today, obviously not by himself, he changed the direction of the match.

“He’s a natural leader because he has very high self-demand. You see it every day in how he trains and plays. He’s a guy who, when things aren’t going well, can’t hide his frustration, but he fights it with hard work.

“He fights it with that leadership of getting the engine running. After Jude came on, the players up front started functioning in a completely different way.”

Bellingham's form comes on the back of a superb World Cup with England – who secured third place in North America – with him scoring seven goals while playing behind Harry Kane. Only Kylian Mbappe (10) and Lionel Messi (8) scored more, as he earned himself a spot in the team of the tournament.

During the Three Lions' Nations League matches since the finals, Bellingham became the assist king, setting up six goals for teammates in as many games, including three in the 7-0 thrashing of Croatia, in which he also scored. There was another in Madrid as Spain's 43-match unbeaten run was brought to an end.

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England manager Thomas Tuchel, who described his relationship with Bellingham as being “a bit of an up and down” during the recent international break, has recognised the need to give his player the freedom to play.

“The structure [at the moment] allows Jude to play more from his intuition and less from being locked down or caged in a certain position,” Tuchel's assistant Anthony Barry said last month. “It allows him to roam and operate in spaces in which he thinks he can be dangerous and so far it's brought out the best in him.”

If his form for Madrid and England continues on its current trajectory, Bellingham will clearly be in the running to replace England teammate Kane as the next Ballon d'Or winner.

But this talk was shut down by Bellingham on Tuesday. “I don't care about the Ballon d'Or, honestly. I want to win a lot of titles with the team, the Champions League, the League … for me it's more important that the team win.”

This will be music to the ears of Mourinho and Madrid, whose next match sees them face Alaves in the capital on Saturday, knowing that another victory will take them level on points with old rivals Barca at the top of La Liga.