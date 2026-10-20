Abu Dhabi F1 concert and clubbing guide, from Andrea Bocelli and Imagine Dragons to Black Coffee

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has become one of the UAE's busiest weekends for live music, with entertainment extending beyond the after-race concerts to clubs, restaurants and parties across Yas Island.

This year's programme begins a day before the Formula One action with a selection of stirring arias from Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli. From Thursday to Sunday, pop and rock headliners will take over the newly renamed Etihad Live, while international DJs perform at glitzy venues overlooking Yas Marina Circuit. Here is what to expect.

Wednesday, December 2

Andrea Bocelli at Etihad Arena

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Photo: Flash Entertainment Show caption: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli. Photo: Flash Entertainment

The Italian tenor will open the inaugural Yasalam Classics series with his Romanza 30th Anniversary World Tour, accompanied by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra.

The concert revisits the 1997 album that helped establish him internationally, with songs including Con te Partiro and Vivo Per Lei. Bocelli, who has sold more than 90 million records, also performed at this year's World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico.

Doors open 6pm; tickets from Dh295

Thursday, December 3

Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson at Etihad Live

Lewis Capaldi on stage at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Saadiyat Nights Show caption: Lewis Capaldi on stage at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi. Phot…

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi returns less than a year after his sold-out Saadiyat Nights concert in January. Best known for Someone You Loved and Before You Go, he is back on the road after a two-year break, with newer songs including Survive and Something in the Heavens.

Swedish pop star Zara Larsson will perform a separate set featuring Lush Life and Never Forget You, alongside material from her fifth album, Midnight Sun, which earned her first Grammy nomination.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

Friday, December 4

Alex Warren at Etihad Live

Alex Warren performs on NBC earlier in October. Reuters Show caption: Alex Warren performs on NBC earlier in October. Reuters

The American singer-songwriter makes his UAE debut after the international success of his hit single Ordinary.

Warren first found an audience through social media before moving into music, drawing on grief, family and relationships in songs including Carry You Home and Burning Down.

His second album, Wildchild, arrived in August. A second artist joining Friday’s bill will be announced soon.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

Anyma at Yas Gateway Park

Anyma will bring melodic techno and elaborate visual production. Getty Images Show caption: Anyma will bring melodic techno and elaborate visual product…

The Italian-American DJ, also known as Matteo Milleri, brings his melodic techno and elaborate visual production to the official Grand Prix after-party.

One half of electronic duo Tale of Us, he has developed a solo show featuring towering digital figures and science-fiction imagery. The production has taken him to the Sphere in Las Vegas and Egypt's Pyramids of Giza.

Doors open 9pm; show starts 10.30pm; tickets from Dh495

Shimza at 16/360, Yas Marina Circuit

The South African DJ brings his percussion-heavy Afro-tech sound to the trackside hospitality venue. Known for lengthy hypnotic sets, Shimza has performed at clubs and festivals across Europe and Africa and collaborated with fellow South African artist Black Coffee, who takes to the stage here on Sunday.

Access exclusive to selected 16/360 Grand Prix hospitality ticket holders; packages from Dh1,250

Mont Rouge and Moojo at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi

Swiss duo Mont Rouge will share the Friday bill with French DJ Moojo at Bagatelle's rooftop pop-up. Mont Rouge are known for their Afro-house version of Voyage Voyage, recorded with Francis Mercier and Coco, and their remix of Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso's More Than You Know.

Tables from Dh7,000

Saturday, December 5

Imagine Dragons at Etihad Live

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds in full flow at Etihad Arena in 2023. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds in full flow at Etihad…

The American pop-rock band return three years after selling out Etihad Arena in 2023. Fronted by Dan Reynolds, their concerts feature heavy percussion and singalong hits including Radioactive, Believer and Thunder.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

CamelPhat at 16/360, Yas Marina Circuit

British electronic duo CamelPhat, comprising Dave Whelan and Mike Di Scala, broke through with the Grammy-nominated 2017 single Cola, recorded with Elderbrook. They followed it with club favourites including Panic Room with Au/Ra and Breathe with Cristoph and Jem Cooke, combining house, techno and melodic electronic music.

Access exclusive to selected 16/360 Grand Prix hospitality ticket holders; packages from Dh1,250

Gordo at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi

Formerly known as Carnage, the Nicaraguan-American DJ plays a blend of hip-hop-infused house music and contributed to Drake's 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind. He followed it with his solo album Diamante in 2024, featuring collaborations with Drake and Maluma.

Tables from Dh10,000

Sunday, December 6

The Chainsmokers and The Script at Etihad Live

Danny O’Donoghue, The Script's frontman. Pawan Singh/The National Show caption: Danny O’Donoghue, The Script's frontman. Pawan Singh/The Nat…

American electronic duo The Chainsmokers and Irish band The Script will close the after-race concert series with separate sets.

The Chainsmokers, comprising Andrew Taggart and Alex Pall, are behind hits including Closer and Something Just Like This with Coldplay. Their latest work includes Love Is Kind, a five-track EP released in May with Swedish singer Oaks.

The Script return with their eighth album, The User's Guide to Being Human, released in August. Led by Danny O'Donoghue, the band are known for Breakeven and Hall of Fame.

Access to the concert is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders

Black Coffee at 16/360, Yas Marina Circuit

The Grammy-winning South African DJ will bring his blend of deep house, African percussion and soulful vocals to the trackside venue. His 2021 album Subconsciously, featuring Pharrell Williams and David Guetta, won Best Dance/Electronic Music Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards. He is also a regular fixture on Ibiza's club circuit.

Access exclusive to selected 16/360 Grand Prix hospitality ticket holders; packages from Dh1,250

Carl Cox at Bagatelle, W Abu Dhabi

A pioneer of Britain's acid-house movement, Cox has spent more than four decades playing house and techno, including a 15-year residency at Space Ibiza. His interest in racing extends beyond the DJ booth through Carl Cox Motorsport, which he founded in 2013.

Tables from Dh10,000