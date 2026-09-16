Alex Warren named as first act of Abu Dhabi F1 Friday double bill

Alex Warren will make his UAE debut at the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after-race concert at Etihad Live on Friday, December 4. He is the first artist to be announced for the double bill that night, with the second act to be revealed soon.

Warren joins Lewis Capaldi and Zara Larsson, who will perform on December 3, Imagine Dragons on December 5 and The Chainsmokers and The Script, who are to close the concert series on race day on December 6.

Access to the after-race concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders. The series will feature at least seven artists across four nights, spanning pop, rock, EDM and soul.

Warren comes to the UAE after the release last month of his new album, Wildchild, which features tracks such as Passenger and Rescuer. It follows his 2025 debut album, You’ll Be Alright, Kid, which includes Ordinary, his biggest international hit to date and a No 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Warren first built an audience online with deeply personal songs drawing on a tumultuous childhood marked by grief and homelessness. “Writing music is my form of therapy. I have a book where I’ve written down all the 'bad' things that have ever happened to me, and whenever it’s time to work on a new song or album, I crack that book open,” he told Elle Singapore last year.

“But creating songs about grief and loss is also rewarding because it gives other people the words to describe what they might be feeling too.”

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Warren has spent much of 2026 on his Finding Family on the Road tour, with dates across Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, before his Abu Dhabi appearance.

“We are delighted to bring Alex Warren to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He’s one of the most talked-about voices in music today, and his warmth and stage presence make him a perfect addition to our week-long entertainment offering for fans," said David Powell, chief portfolio and strategy officer at Ethara, which oversees the after-race concerts.

"He will form part of an exciting double-bill, with another global superstar still to be revealed, giving fans even more to look forward to this December.”

According to Ethara, last year’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix attracted a record 339,000 fans across race week, including 136,000 at the after-race concerts and official after-parties.