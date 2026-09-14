  • Oil nears $108 after Saudi Arabia shuts pipeline amid attacks
  • US House Speaker tells of need to be 'realistic' about Iran war ending before midterms
  • Saudi Civil Defence says danger has passed in Abha and Khamis Mushait after warnings
  • Yemen displacement surges past 85,000 as west coast fighting intensifies
  • Houthis claim responsibility for attack on Saudi military base
Updated: September 14, 2026, 4:48 AM