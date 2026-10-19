Shah Rukh Khan to launch Indian music festival UNIFYD in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is launching a new music festival, UNIFYD, to be held in Abu Dhabi next year. Top Indian singers Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla and Sonu Nigam are among the first names announced on the line-up.

The inaugural event is to take place on March 20 at Etihad Live on Yas Island. It is to bring together more than 15 artists across several stages for a one-day programme focused on Indian music and culture.

The festival will be produced by D'YAVOL Live and District, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi and Miral. Khan will oversee its artistic direction and creative vision.

“I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories on screen and watching them bring people together. Music has that same extraordinary power," he said. "The festival promises to be a true spectacle in terms of its scale, energy and grandeur."

Khan is no stranger to major events in Abu Dhabi, having hosted the IIFA Awards on Yas Island in 2024.

Who is to perform at UNIFYD?

Singh and Aujla are among the first acts announced, while Nigam will perform a special set marking his first appearance at a music festival, organisers said.

They will be joined by Jonita, Shalmali Kholgade, Patiala Mehfil, Simran Choudhary, Nooriyah, Curtain Blue, Tech Panda x Kenzani, Rusha & Blizza, Stick No Bills, BOH!B, Priyanka and Unnayanaa.

The line-up spans Hindi film music, Punjabi music and other genres, with more performers still to be announced. Performances will take place across several stages over a single day.

“Indian music is already global," said Bunty Singh, co-founder of D’YAVOL Live. "UNIFYD gives that cultural force a festival platform that matches its scale, ambition and influence. Bringing together artists of this stature on the same day, in a line-up that has never existed before, is what makes the first edition so special.”

Organisers also plan to expand UNIFYD to other cities and international markets after its debut in Abu Dhabi.

“Indian music is already global," said Bunty Singh, co-founder of D’YAVOL Live. "UNIFYD gives that cultural force a festival platform that matches its scale, ambition and influence. Bringing together artists of this stature on the same day, in a line-up that has never existed before, is what makes the first edition so special.”

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets will be available exclusively through the District app. The general sale opens at 10.30am on October 20. Ticket prices have not yet been revealed.