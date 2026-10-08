What is Crazy Horse Paris? Famous French cabaret show to open in Dubai

One of Paris's most famous cabaret shows is coming to Dubai, bringing its signature blend of dance, music, elaborate lighting and theatrical illusion to the Middle East for the first time.

Crazy Horse Paris will open a permanent production at Zabeel Theatre in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Palm Jumeirah on November 12, with tickets starting at Dh400.

Called The Dubai Edition, the show has been created specifically for the emirate, adapting the Parisian institution's distinctive performances to regional culture and customs.

It will also be the only permanent Crazy Horse Paris production outside the French capital, where the cabaret has been entertaining audiences for 75 years.

Featuring 18 international dancers, the Dubai show will combine choreography, visual projections, music and optical illusions in an intimate 200-seat venue.

What is Crazy Horse Paris?

Crazy Horse Paris was founded in 1951 by French artist and entrepreneur Alain Bernardin. Photo: Antoine Flament Show caption: Crazy Horse Paris was founded in 1951 by French artist and e…

Founded in 1951 by French artist and entrepreneur Alain Bernardin, Crazy Horse Paris opened at 12 Avenue George V, close to the Champs-Elysees.

Unlike traditional cabaret productions built around elaborate costumes, comedy and large ensemble performances, Crazy Horse became known for its sensual, highly stylised approach to dance.

Its signature performances use carefully positioned lighting, shadows and projections to transform the dancers' bodies into part of the visual spectacle.

The shows often feature artistic nudity, although the emphasis is on choreography, illusion and the interplay between light and movement rather than conventional striptease.

Over the decades, Crazy Horse has become a fixture of Parisian nightlife, attracting international visitors and developing a reputation for combining glamour with experimental stagecraft.

It has also collaborated with prominent figures from fashion, music and entertainment, including Beyonce, Christian Louboutin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab, Dita Von Teese and Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink.

How will the Dubai show be different?

The Dubai production will retain Crazy Horse's signature visual techniques, including lighting effects, optical illusions and precisely choreographed routines. Photo: Antoine Flament Show caption: The Dubai production will retain Crazy Horse's signature vis…

While the original Paris production is known for its provocative performances, organisers say The Dubai Edition has been reimagined to reflect regional culture and customs.

The production will retain Crazy Horse's signature visual techniques, including lighting effects, optical illusions and precisely choreographed routines, while introducing new elements created for its Dubai audience.

The extent of the changes, including how the original show's more revealing performances will be adapted, has not yet been detailed.

Under the artistic direction of Andree Deissenberg, chief creative and brand officer of Crazy Horse Paris, the production will feature 18 dancers selected from hundreds of international applicants.

The performers underwent six months of specialised training in Paris before joining the Dubai cast.

"With The Dubai Edition, our objective was to create a show that is immediately identifiable as Crazy Horse Paris while developing a production specifically conceived for Dubai," Deissenberg said.

"It draws on our artistic heritage, visual language and creative precision, while introducing new elements adapted to the venue and its audience."

Where will Crazy Horse Paris be performed in Dubai?

The production will take place at Zabeel Theatre inside Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Palm Jumeirah.

The venue has been transformed into an intimate cabaret with seating for 200 guests, designed to bring audiences closer to the performers.

The Dubai production is being operated by 111 Management, a hospitality group based in the emirate.

What can audiences expect?

The Dubai Edition will feature 18 dancers selected from hundreds of international applicants. Photo: Antoine Flament Show caption: The Dubai Edition will feature 18 dancers selected from hund…

There will be two experiences available each evening.

The Show is a 90-minute performance featuring choreographed dance routines, visual effects, a DJ and a master of ceremonies.

For those looking for a longer evening, The Show & Dinner combines the performance with a three-course dining experience over approximately three hours. The entertainment continues after the final performance with a DJ set.

There is also a private Crazy Suite for groups of up to 14 guests, designed for celebrations and exclusive bookings.

When does Crazy Horse Paris open in Dubai and how much are tickets?

Crazy Horse Paris – The Dubai Edition opens on November 12, with performances scheduled daily. The show begins at 7pm, with doors opening at 6pm. The Show & Dinner experience begins at 9.30pm, with doors opening at 9pm.

Tickets for The Show start at Dh400 while tickets for The Show & Dinner start at Dh900, with higher-priced categories offering premium seating and additional hospitality benefits for each.

Admission is restricted to guests aged 21 and above.