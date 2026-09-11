New direct flight routes launching from the UAE in 2026

UAE airlines are continuing to expand their networks as the final months of 2026 approach, with a number of new routes still to launch before the end of the year.

Recent tensions in the Middle East have led some carriers to adjust schedules and suspend services, but airlines including Etihad Airways, Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia have continued to announce new destinations and expand their networks.

From European city breaks and winter escapes to new connections across Asia and the Middle East, here are the new direct routes from the UAE in 2026.

Abu Dhabi to Charlotte, North Carolina, US

Launched: March 20 (Etihad)

Charlotte is home to the Nascar Hall of Fame. Ryan M / Unsplash Show caption: Charlotte is home to the Nascar Hall of Fame. Ryan M / Unspl…

Etihad’s sixth US destination is Charlotte, North Carolina, with four weekly flights on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Nicknamed the Queen City, Charlotte pairs Southern hospitality with a modern edge. It is home to the Nascar Hall of Fame, diverse neighbourhoods and a thriving food scene.

Abu Dhabi to Salalah, Oman

Launched: May 21 (Etihad)

Oman's khareef season lasts from June to September. Photo: Ministry of Tourism – Oman Show caption: Oman's khareef season lasts from June to September. Photo: M…

Etihad launched flights to Salalah starting twice weekly, on Sundays and Thursdays, with frequencies increasing during the khareef season.

The southern Omani city is a rare summer oasis in the Arabian Peninsula, famous for its monsoon season, when misty mountains and waterfalls transform the landscape into a lush escape.

Abu Dhabi to Damascus, Syria

Launched: June 12 (Etihad)

Etihad has four weekly flights to Damascus, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

One of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, Damascus is home to landmarks such as the Umayyad Mosque, the Citadel of Damascus and Al Hamidiyah Souq.

As the gateway to wider Syria, Damascus offers access to diverse landscapes, from Mediterranean coastlines to desert regions, along with significant archaeological sites including the famed Krak des Chevaliers.

Abu Dhabi to Palma de Mallorca, Spain

Launched: June 12 (Etihad – seasonal)

Etihad is operating three weekly flights to Palma de Mallorca, on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays, for the summer season until mid-September.

Known as the gateway to the Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca blends Mediterranean coastlines with storied architecture and a vibrant cultural life. Landmarks include the Gothic Palma Cathedral, the Almudaina Royal Palace and the lively Passeig des Born, making it a sun-soaked summer escape with both charm and character.

Abu Dhabi to Zanzibar, Tanzania

Launched: June 14 (Etihad – seasonal)

Zanzibar offers palm-fringed beaches and turquoise waters. Photo: The Residence Zanzibar Show caption: Zanzibar offers palm-fringed beaches and turquoise waters. P…

Another seasonal route, Etihad is operating four weekly flights to Zanzibar with services running on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Originally scheduled to end on September 6, the service has been extended until March 31 next year due to strong demand.

Part of Tanzania’s archipelago, Zanzibar is known for its palm-fringed beaches, turquoise waters and vibrant Swahili culture. From its Unesco-listed Stone Town to spice plantations and coral reefs, the island blends relaxation with discovery.

Abu Dhabi to Almaty, Kazakhstan

Launched: June 15 (Etihad)

Almaty offers access to hiking trails and ski resorts. Ilyas Dautov / Unsplash Show caption: Almaty offers access to hiking trails and ski resorts. Ilyas…

Ten weekly flights have been launched from Abu Dhabi to Almaty.

The city has tree-lined avenues and alpine scenery, along with a cosmopolitan feel. Surrounded by mountains, it offers access to hiking trails, green spaces as well as ski resorts in the colder months – as well as a food and arts scene that reflects Central Asia’s diverse influences.

Abu Dhabi to Yerevan, Armenia

Launched: June 15 (Etihad)

Yerevan Cascade Complex is a must-see in the Armenian capital. Photo: Armenia Travel Show caption: Yerevan Cascade Complex is a must-see in the Armenian capita…

Etihad now has 10 weekly flights to Yerevan.

Yerevan is celebrated for its grand squares, pink stone buildings and mountain views. Museums, galleries and open-air cafes reflect Armenia’s rich heritage and creative spirit.

Abu Dhabi to Baku, Azerbaijan

Launched: June 16 (Etihad)

Baku's Old City is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Getty Images Show caption: Baku's Old City is a Unesco World Heritage Site. Getty Image…

Etihad launched 10 weekly flights to Azerbaijan’s capital.

Baku is known for its bold architecture, seaside promenade and dynamic energy. Visitors are drawn to its blend of tradition and innovation, from centuries-old palaces to futuristic towers that shape its striking skyline.

Dubai to Benghazi, Libya

Launched: June 17 (flydubai)

Flydubai is the first UAE carrier to operate direct flights to Benghazi, with services running three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Libya’s second-largest city sits on the Mediterranean coast and serves as an important commercial and cultural centre. Visitors can explore beaches and archaeological sites, while the route also strengthens links between the UAE and eastern Libya.

Dubai to Bangkok, Thailand

Launched: July 1 (flydubai)

Flydubai launched direct flights from Dubai to Bangkok on July 1, bringing forward a service originally scheduled to begin on September 15.

The carrier operates twice-daily flights to Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, expanding travel options to one of South-East Asia’s most visited cities.

Straddling the banks of the Chao Phraya River, Thailand’s capital blends centuries of history with modern energy. From ornate temples and bustling markets to rooftop bars and a renowned street food scene, Bangkok offers something for every type of traveller.

Sharjah to Rome, Italy

Launched: July 1 (Air Arabia)

Italy's Eternal City is known for its storied architecture. Chris Czermak / Unsplash Show caption: Italy's Eternal City is known for its storied architecture. …

Air Arabia launched daily non-stop flights between Sharjah and Rome, further expanding its European network and strengthening links between the UAE and Italy.

Italy’s capital is home to some of the world’s most famous landmarks, from the Colosseum and Roman Forum to Vatican City and St Peter’s Basilica. The city is celebrated for its vibrant neighbourhoods, lively piazzas and renowned culinary scene.

Sharjah to London Gatwick, UK

Launched: July 4 (Air Arabia)

Air Arabia launched twice-daily non-stop flights to London Gatwick from Sharjah.

The service offers easy access to London’s cultural landmarks, historic neighbourhoods, theatres, museums and vibrant dining scene, making it a convenient option for both leisure and business travellers. Flights will be operated by the Airbus A321neo LR.

Dubai to Aleppo, Syria

Launched: July 20 (flydubai)

Flydubai has launched daily non-stop flights between Dubai and Aleppo. Photo: Unsplash Show caption: Flydubai has launched daily non-stop flights between Dubai a…

Flydubai offers daily non-stop flights to Aleppo, now its second destination in Syria alongside Damascus.

Aleppo is renowned for its rich history and Unesco-listed Old City. Visitors can explore landmarks such as the imposing Aleppo Citadel and the sprawling Al Madina Souq, once a key trading centre along the ancient Silk Road.

Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Launched: August 10 (Etihad)

Daily flights now connect Abu Dhabi to Tashkent, one of Central Asia’s most populous cities.

Tashkent is a mix of history and modernity, with eye-catching architecture, bustling bazaars and a growing number of cultural institutions that highlight Uzbekistan’s heritage.

Dubai to Pokhara, Nepal

Launching: September 23 (flydubai)

Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city, is known for its adventure tourism. Photo: flydubai Show caption: Pokhara, Nepal’s second-largest city, is known for its adven…

Flydubai will launch daily flights to Pokhara, becoming the first carrier to offer direct services between the UAE and Nepal’s second-largest city.

Nestled near the Annapurna mountain range, Pokhara is known for its lakes, trekking routes and adventure tourism. The city serves as a gateway to the Himalayas and is popular with travellers seeking hiking, paragliding or peaceful mountain escapes.

Dubai to Helsinki, Finland

Launching: October 1 (Emirates)

Helsinki is a charming seaside city laced with Baltic inlets. Photo: Emirates Show caption: Helsinki is a charming seaside city laced with Baltic inlets…

Emirates will launch a daily, non-stop, permanent service to Helsinki, marking its first destination in Finland and creating a direct connection between Dubai and the Finnish capital.

Helsinki offers a balance of design-led urban culture and easy access to nature, from seaside saunas and forests to a thriving food and creative scene. The Finnish capital also serves as a gateway to year-round experiences across the country, including viewing the Northern Lights in winter.

Abu Dhabi to Red Sea, Saudi Arabia

Launching: October 4 (Etihad Airways)

The St Regis Red Sea Resort is located on a pristine private island. Photo: St Regis Resorts Show caption: The St Regis Red Sea Resort is located on a pristine private…

Etihad Airways will launch direct flights from Abu Dhabi to Red Sea International Airport, opening up easier access to one of Saudi Arabia's newest tourism destinations.

The Red Sea project, on the kingdom's north-west coast, is centred on a string of islands, beaches, coral reefs and luxury resorts. The wider area is known for diving and snorkelling, while mountains, desert landscapes and volcanic fields lie inland.

The year-round service will initially operate once a week, increasing to twice weekly from October 25. Flights will take a little more than three hours aboard an Airbus A320.

Abu Dhabi to Luxembourg

Launching: October 21 (Etihad)

Etihad will become the first Middle Eastern airline to operate flights to Luxembourg, with three weekly services on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays connecting Abu Dhabi to the European financial hub.

Despite its small size, Luxembourg offers a mix of medieval old towns, forested countryside and a thriving cultural scene. Visitors can explore the Unesco-listed old quarter, cliffside fortifications and vineyards in the nearby Moselle Valley.

Abu Dhabi to Calgary, Canada

Launching: November 3 (Etihad)

The flight time between Abu Dhabi and Calgary is about 14 hours. Kyler Nixon / Unsplash Show caption: The flight time between Abu Dhabi and Calgary is about 14 ho…

Etihad will launch four weekly flights to Calgary, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. The flight time will be 14 hours and 35 minutes from Abu Dhabi, and 13 hours and 55 minutes back from Calgary.

Calgary serves as a convenient base for discovering Alberta and the Canadian Rockies, home to some of North America’s most striking landscapes. Visitors can enjoy a vibrant city stay while being only a short drive from hiking trails, ski slopes and scenic national parks.

Abu Dhabi to Asmara, Eritrea

Launching: November 7 (Etihad)

Asmara is known as the 'Little Rome' of Africa. Alamy Show caption: Asmara is known as the 'Little Rome' of Africa. Alamy

Etihad will launch four weekly flights to Asmara, the capital of Eritrea, further expanding its network across Africa. The flights will be from Abu Dhabi on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Known for its well-preserved modernist architecture and Italian colonial heritage, Asmara is often referred to as Africa’s “Little Rome”. Visitors can explore Art Deco buildings, bustling markets and cafes, while the city also serves as a gateway to Eritrea’s Red Sea coastline and mountainous landscapes.

Sharjah to Gdansk, Poland

Launches: December 14 (Air Arabia)

Air Arabia will begin flying between Sharjah and Gdansk with five non-stop services a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

The port city sits on Poland's Baltic coast and forms part of the country's Tri-City area alongside Sopot and Gdynia. Its colourful historic centre, waterfront and proximity to Baltic beaches make it a popular alternative to better-known Polish destinations such as Krakow and Warsaw.

Sharjah to Frankfurt, Germany

Launches: December 15 (Air Arabia)

Frankfurt is well-known for its finance and banking district, but the city is also homely and traditional. Getty Images Show caption: Frankfurt is well-known for its finance and banking district…

Air Arabia is expanding its German network with daily direct flights from Sharjah to Frankfurt.

Best known as one of Europe's major financial centres, Frankfurt also has a reconstructed medieval old town, museums lining the River Main and a lively food and drink scene. Its central location and extensive rail network also make it a useful gateway for exploring other parts of Germany and neighbouring European countries.

Sharjah to Dusseldorf, Germany

Launches: December 16 (Air Arabia)

Air Arabia will add a second new German route with daily flights between Sharjah and Dusseldorf.

The city on the Rhine is known for its fashion and arts scene, particularly around the Konigsallee shopping boulevard and museums and galleries including K20. Its Altstadt, or old town, is packed with restaurants and traditional breweries, while Dusseldorf is also well placed for exploring Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia region.

Abu Dhabi to Gothenburg, Sweden

Launching: December 17 (Etihad)

The canals in Gothenburg nod to the fact that the Dutch were instrumental in helping to build the city. Photo: Kjell Holmner Show caption: The canals in Gothenburg nod to the fact that the Dutch were…

Connecting Sweden's west coast directly with Abu Dhabi, Etihad's seasonal service will operate four times a week until March 21, 2027.

Gothenburg, Sweden's second-largest city, sits where the Gota River meets the sea, with an archipelago a short ferry ride from the centre. The city is also known for its seafood markets, the Christmas lights at Liseberg and the wooden streets of the Haga district.

Abu Dhabi to Bucharest, Romania

Launching: December 17 (Etihad)

Etihad will offer four weekly flights on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays to Romania’s capital.

Bucharest blends elegant architecture, lively streets and vibrant culture, offering a spirited European getaway full of charm and character.

Sharjah to Katowice, Poland

Launches: December 17 (Air Arabia)

Air Arabia will launch four weekly flights on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between Sharjah and Katowice, further expanding its network in Poland.

Katowice is the capital of the Silesian region and has transformed from an industrial centre into a cultural destination known for music venues, museums and striking modern architecture. It also works as a jumping-off point for exploring southern Poland, with Krakow about an hour away by train.