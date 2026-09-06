Middle East flights: Which airlines are flying and which remain suspended?

International airlines are continuing to adjust schedules for Middle East flights as airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty persist.

Against the backdrop of continuing geopolitical uncertainty across the region, here's how international airlines are adapting their operations.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong carrier has extended its suspension of flights to and from Dubai and Riyadh until November 30. Flights were previously scheduled to resume on October 25 and October 26, respectively.

“Affected travellers will be offered the flexibility to rebook, reroute or refund their tickets. Cathay will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Middle East,” the airline said.

Air France

Air France has resumed its regular flights to Tel Aviv and Riyadh, but flights to Dubai and Beirut remain suspended until September 8 and September 13, respectively.

"The company continuously monitors the geopolitical situation in the territories served and overflown by its aircraft in order to ensure the highest level of flight safety and security," the airline said.

Lufthansa

Lufthansa Group has updated its flight schedule for the Middle East, with some services set to resume while others remain suspended.

Lufthansa will resume flights between Frankfurt and Riyadh on September 10, operating three times a week. Austrian Airlines will restart Vienna-Amman services three times a week from October 2, while Lufthansa plans to resume daily Frankfurt-Amman flights from October 25.

Flights to Tel Aviv are operating across Lufthansa, Austrian Airlines, Swiss, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, with some carriers to increase the frequency of flights in September.

Meanwhile, Lufthansa, Eurowings and Swiss flights to and from Dubai will remain suspended through October 24.

Services to Abu Dhabi, Beirut, Dammam and Muscat also remain suspended through October 24, while flights to Erbil and Tehran are suspended through October 31.

American Airlines

American Airlines has extended its travel alert for passengers flying to, through or from Tel Aviv, with flexible booking options now covering travel into March 2027.

Affected customers who bought tickets by March 28, 2026, can make a one-time change without a fee for journeys scheduled up to March 26, 2027. Rebooked travel can take place through April 2, 2027.

For Doha, the existing alert covers travel scheduled between February 28, 2026, and January 6, 2027, with rebooked journeys permitted through January 13, 2027. Passengers must keep the same origin and destination and rebook in the same cabin or pay any difference in fare. Eligible travellers can also cancel their trip and request a refund.

Delta Air Lines

Delta has extended the suspension of flights between Atlanta and Tel Aviv through December 18.

But services between New York-JFK and Tel Aviv resumed on September 6, while the launch of flights between Boston and Tel Aviv has been delayed until further notice. Customers affected by the Atlanta suspension can rebook their journeys or request a refund for the portion of their trip that has not been flown.

Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 2027, with tickets for the resumed service to go on sale later this year, the airline says in a notice on its website.

“If you're looking to travel sooner, you can still book a Dubai holiday with Virgin Atlantic Holidays, flying with Emirates,” it added.

Air Canada

Air Canada has extended the suspension of its flights to Tel Aviv and Dubai until “mid-January 2027”. Passengers affected by the cancellations are advised to check directly with the airline for rebooking and refund options as schedules continue to be adjusted.

“If you are in either of these regions, please do not head to the airport unless you have a confirmed flight with another airline, and your flight is operating as scheduled. Your safety is our top priority,” the airline said on its website.

Finnair

Finnair is suspending its flights to Doha for the winter season. Photo: Finnair Show caption: Finnair is suspending its flights to Doha for the winter sea…

Finnair has extended the suspension of its flights to both Dubai and Doha until March 27, 2027.

“Finnair continuously monitors the security situation in different regions and, when necessary, makes changes to flight routes or operations. The security situation in the Middle East has remained unstable, with no clear signs of improvement,” the airline said.

KLM

KLM flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspended until October 24. EPA Show caption: KLM flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai are suspend…

KLM has adjusted its flight schedule across the Middle East and continues to avoid the airspace of Iran, Iraq and Israel, as well as parts of the Arabian Gulf.

The airline has resumed services to Tel Aviv, with flights stopping in Larnaca, Cyprus, where crews will rest overnight.

“We always check the situation and adjust our flights to keep you safe and give you the best options,” the airline said.

Flights to and from Riyadh, Dammam and Dubai remain suspended until October 24.

Passengers affected by cancellations can rebook their journeys for a later date or request a refund, depending on their ticket conditions.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air services from mainland Europe to Amman ​are suspended until ⁠September 21 while flights to Dubai and Abu Dhabi are suspended until October 24.

Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai remain suspended until October 24. EPA Show caption: Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai remain suspended until O…

Singapore Airlines flights to Dubai were scheduled to resume on August 2, but the suspension has been extended until October 24.

“As the situation remains fluid, other flights may be affected,” the airline said on its website. “Customers affected by flight cancellations will be reaccommodated on alternative flights or can seek a full refund of the unused portion of their ticket.”

Scoot

The low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines has suspended its Singapore-Jeddah flights until September 12.

Customers affected by flight cancellations may request a full refund if they choose not to continue with their travel, or rebook on alternative Scoot flights, the airline said.

Turkish Airlines

Turkish Airlines has resumed flights to Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Damascus, Beirut and Amman as the carrier continues to restore services across parts of the Middle East. But flights to Tehran remain suspended. The airline also warned of further disruption due to the latest escalation.

“Some of our flights to and from Iran and the surrounding region have been cancelled. The current situation in the region's airspace is being monitored in real-time, and additional flight cancellations may occur,” the airline posted on its website.

Philippine Airlines

Philippine Airlines flights from Manila to Doha have resumed, but flights to Dubai are suspended until October 2.

“We continue to closely monitor the situation and will restore full capacity as conditions allow,” the airline said.

British Airways

British Airways has delayed its phased return to the Middle East. Under the revised schedule, flights to Dubai, Tel Aviv, Bahrain and Amman will remain suspended until October 25.

The carrier has also reduced frequencies on other Middle East routes, for example, to Doha and Riyadh, and has suspended flights to Jeddah.

Air Astana

Kazakhstan's national carrier had earlier suspended flights from Almaty and Astana to Dubai until August 31 “due to the further deterioration of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf area”.

But flights between the cities are now to remain cancelled until at least September 30. “Passengers are entitled to a full refund at the point of purchase, free rebooking to later dates, or rebooking to other international destinations operated by Air Astana,” the airline said.

ITA Airways

The national carrier of Italy has suspended flights to Riyadh until September 15, while flights to Dubai are suspended until October 24.

“Passengers can request rebooking on an alternative flight or a refund of their ticket,” the airline said.

United Airlines

United Airlines flights to Dubai and Tel Aviv continue to be affected by continuing disruption.

Passengers affected by cancellations until September 7 can rebook their travel or request a refund, depending on ticket conditions, the airline said.

American Airlines

American Airlines has updated its travel alerts for passengers flying to or through parts of the Middle East, including Tel Aviv and Doha, with flexible booking options in place.

Customers who bought tickets before March 28 for travel between February 28 and January 6, 2027, can make a one-time change without a fee, provided they keep the same origin and destination and travel in the same cabin, subject to availability.

Passengers also have the option to cancel their trip and request a refund, depending on ticket conditions. The airline said schedules and policies remain subject to change.

AirBaltic

Flights operated by the Latvian flag carrier between Riga and Dubai remain suspended until October 24.

Korean Air

Korean Air's regular service between Incheon and Dubai remains suspended, with no date set for flights to resume.

“As limited airspace capacity related to the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran continues, the suspension of the Incheon-Dubai route will be extended until further notice,” the airline said.

“A decision on when to resume flights will be made at a later date, following a comprehensive review of Dubai Airport's normalisation and market demand recovery.”