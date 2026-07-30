Qantas Project Sunrise: 24-hour Airbus A350 test flight becomes second most-tracked ever

More than 3.6 million people tracked an Airbus test flight lasting more than 24 hours this week, making it the second most-followed flight in Flightradar24 history.

The modified Airbus A350-1000ULR landed in Toulouse, France, on Tuesday after flying non-stop from Melbourne for 24 hours and 24 minutes, covering 23,075km. The flight was part of Airbus's certification programme for Qantas' Project Sunrise, which plans to operate the world's longest commercial passenger flight between Sydney and London from 2027.

According to Flightrafar24, the test flight is now the second most-tracked flight in its history. Queen Elizabeth's final flight in 2022, when her coffin was moved from Edinburgh to London, is the most tracked in history with more than 5 million people viewing the journey.

The test flight reached a maximum altitude of 41,000 feet and a top ground speed of 662 knots as it crossed three continents, two oceans and 17 time zones while witnessing two sunrises and two sunsets before landing in Toulouse, Flightradar24 said.

Project Sunrise is one of the aviation industry's most ambitious programmes, designed to eliminate stopovers on flights from Australia's east coast to Europe and North America.

Qantas, which has been working on the project since 2017, announced in June that the service would begin in October 2027. The route will cover about 17,000km in a single hop and last up to 22 hours depending on routing and winds, shaving several hours off the traditional journey between Australia and the UK. A Sydney-New York service is also planned.

Qantas has ordered 12 modified A350-1000ULR aircraft for the project. Each aircraft will carry an additional 20,000 litres of fuel in a custom-designed centre tank and accommodate 238 passengers – significantly fewer than a standard A350-1000 that seats up to 410 – across four cabins, prioritising range and passenger comfort over capacity.

Airbus has engineered the custom A350-1000ULR to power Project Sunrise, enabling nonstop, 22-hour flights connecting Australia's east coast directly to cities such as London and New York. EPA Info

The aircraft will be fitted out with six first class suites, 52 business suites, 40 premium economy seats and 140 economy seats, with more than 70 per cent of passengers enjoying a seat pitch of at least 33 inches.

Every traveller, regardless of cabin, will also have access to a Wellbeing Zone where they can stretch, move around and stay hydrated during the flight.

Qantas says the cabin has been shaped by years of research into jet lag and passenger wellness. Adjustable circadian lighting will change throughout the journey to help travellers adapt to their destination time zone, while meal services and the in-flight entertainment schedule have been designed to encourage better sleep. Complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth audio connectivity will be available throughout the aircraft.