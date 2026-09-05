  • Three killed and 23 wounded in Israeli strikes across Lebanon
  • Trump says US may strike Iran’s Pickaxe Mountain ‘very soon’
  • Iran 'ready' to take part in new regional security framework, says Ghalibaf
  • France steps up preparations with Jordan to assist Lebanese army
  • US embassy in Beirut welcomes release of detainees
Updated: September 05, 2026, 5:16 PM