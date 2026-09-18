IIFA Awards 2027 Abu Dhabi guide: Hosts, performers and ticket prices announced

Bollywood's biggest awards celebration is returning to Abu Dhabi, with Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor among the stars confirmed for the two-day event next year.

Popularly known as the IIFA Awards, the International Indian Film Academy Awards will take place on January 22 and 23 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island, marking the fourth time Abu Dhabi has played host.

The 27th ceremony will also include the IIFA Digital Awards and, for the first time, the main awards distribution will be livestreamed globally on YouTube.

Here is everything we know about the 2027 IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi.

What are the IIFA Awards?

Babil Khan, left, and Shantanu Maheshwari share the best debut award for Qala and Gangubai Kathiawadi respectively at IIFA Awards 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA Show caption: Babil Khan, left, and Shantanu Maheshwari share the best deb…

The IIFA Awards celebrate the best of Hindi cinema, bringing together actors, filmmakers, musicians and other figures from the Indian entertainment industry.

First held in London in 2000, the awards were created to celebrate Hindi cinema on an international stage and have traditionally been held in a different destination each year.

Previous host cities have included Dubai, Bangkok, New York, Amsterdam, Madrid, Kuala Lumpur and Macau. Dubai hosted the ceremony in 2006 before Abu Dhabi began its three-year run in 2022.

IIFA also has a sister event, IIFA Utsavam, which recognises achievements across the South Indian film industries, including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinema, while IIFA Rocks is dedicated to music and fashion.

The awards moved to Jaipur in 2025 for IIFA's 25th-anniversary celebrations. The location and dates for this year's IIFA Awards have yet to be confirmed.

When and where are the IIFA Awards 2027?

IIFA Rocks 2023 host Farah Khan. Photo: IIFA Show caption: IIFA Rocks 2023 host Farah Khan. Photo: IIFA

IIFA Weekend & Awards will take place on January 22 and 23 at Etihad Arena on Yas Island.

It will be the fourth ceremony to be held in Abu Dhabi, following events in 2022, 2023 and 2024, making the capital the event's longest-running recent home.

The 2027 IIFA Awards will once again be held in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral.

“Returning to Yas Island for our fourth showcase is incredibly special,” said Andre Timmins, founder and director of IIFA Weekend & Awards. “Abu Dhabi has embraced IIFA, our film fraternity and our audiences with extraordinary warmth, and together we have created some truly iconic moments.

"This IIFA, we want to raise that bar again, bigger stars, bigger experiences, deeper fan engagement and a celebration that reaches far beyond the arena.”

Who is hosting IIFA Abu Dhabi 2027?

Varun Dhawan performs at IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA Show caption: Varun Dhawan performs at IIFA 2023 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA

Director-producer Karan Johar and actor Varun Dhawan will host the main IIFA Awards ceremony.

They are no strangers to the job. Dhawan co-hosted the main awards in Abu Dhabi in 2024 alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Vicky Kaushal, while Johar has hosted several awards in India and abroad over the decades.

Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal will host the IIFA Digital Awards, which celebrate work produced for streaming platforms. It will mark Tripathi's first time hosting an awards show.

“For an actor, there are certain moments that come with a little extra nervousness and a lot of excitement, and hosting the IIFA Digital Awards for the first time is definitely one of them,” he said.

“I have spent much of my journey standing in front of the camera and telling stories through characters, so stepping onto the IIFA stage in a different role is both exciting and humbling.”

Who is performing at IIFA Abu Dhabi 2027?

Salman Khan promotes the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi in 2022. Khushnum Bhandari / The National Show caption: Salman Khan promotes the IIFA Awards in Abu Dhabi in 2022. K…

Salman Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Janhvi Kapoor have been confirmed as performers.

Salman Khan has a long history with IIFA and has performed at several editions of the awards.

“IIFA and I go back a long, long way,” he said. “I have been part of this journey since its early years, and every time IIFA calls, there is a special feeling because it is not just an awards show; it is a celebration of our films, our people and the audiences who have given us so much love.”

Ananya Panday performs at IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIFA Show caption: Ananya Panday performs at IIFA 2024 in Abu Dhabi. Photo: IIF…

He said returning to Abu Dhabi held particular significance for him.

“I have performed at IIFA across the years, but coming back to Abu Dhabi always feels different. I have a deep connection with this city, and some very special memories here.

“Yas Island has become a beautiful home for IIFA, and the energy that the audiences bring is something you can feel the moment you step onto that stage. After everything we have created together over the years, I am looking forward to coming back, performing, having some fun and celebrating Indian cinema with everyone.”

How much do IIFA Abu Dhabi 2027 tickets cost?

Tickets are now on sale, with prices starting at Dh100.

The awards will be held at Etihad Arena, which has hosted all three previous Abu Dhabi ceremonies.

How can I watch IIFA Awards 2027?

For those unable to attend in person, there will be a new way to watch the ceremony in 2027.

IIFA has announced a partnership with YouTube that will see the awards livestreamed worldwide on the platform for the first time.

The partnership extends beyond the live ceremony, with celebrity conversations, behind-the-scenes access and creator-led content planned around the event.

Zee will also return as IIFA's official broadcast partner for a third consecutive year.