Most stylish looks from IIFA Awards 2024 in Abu Dhabi, from Ananya Panday to Kriti Sanon

Indian celebrities and guests turned up in their fashionable best over the weekend for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/27/iifa-awards-2024-live-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">International Indian Film Academy Awards</a>. And the looks were as eclectic as the celebrities who wore them. Rising Bollywood actress Ananya Panday chose a striking creation by Dubai-based Pakistani designer Faraz Manan when she walked the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2024/09/27/iffa-awards-green-carpet-colour/" target="_blank">green carpet</a> on Saturday night. Panday, who also performed on the night, paired her custom champagne-coloured sari with a heavily embellished blouse and cape and finished her look with diamond ear cuffs. Actress Kriti Sanon, also a performer on Saturday, chose an off-shoulder wrap satin gown by Egyptian designer Marmar Halim, who is known for her bridal wear. Sanon performed a medley of retro hits on stage, including<i> Mera Naam Chin Chin Choo</i>, <i>Koi Yahaan Naache Naache</i>, <i>Hawa Hawaai </i>and <i>Ek Do Teen</i>. She then moved to more recent songs such as <i>Desi Girl</i>, ending the performance with her most recent hit <i>Teri Baaton Main</i>. Meanwhile, Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor wore a custom gold gown by Indian designer <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/fashion/2023/01/28/indian-designer-gaurav-gupta-makes-paris-haute-couture-debut/" target="_blank">Gaurav Gupta</a>, who made his Paris haute couture debut last year. The draped crystal gown was finished with swan and serpent metal accents. Actress Rakul Preet Singh, one of the presenters of the night, chose London brand Safiyaa for her green carpet look. The lime green floor-length column gown in crepe featured a front slit and sweetheart neckline. Abu Dhabi-born Bollywood actor <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/13/taha-shah-badussha-heeramandi/" target="_blank">Taha Shah Badussha</a>, who won global acclaim for the Netflix hit <i>Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar</i>, wore a glittery tuxedo by Indian designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Speaking to <i>The National</i> on the green carpet, Badussha spoke about growing up in Abu Dhabi, and his favourite places to eat. Singer and actress Deepti Sadhwani chose a gown by Lebanese designer Fouad Sarkis. The green dress featured puffy sleeves and a criss-cross bust cut, cinched at the waist with a belt. The IIFA Festival, as this year's three-day event was called, began on Friday with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/28/iifa-utsavam-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">IIFA Utsavam</a>, a night dedicated to South Indian stars and films. It was followed by the flagship<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/29/iifa-awards-2024-highlights-rekha-shah-rukh-khan/" target="_blank"> IIFA Awards</a> on Saturday, where top Hindi or Bollywood films and talents were honoured. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/30/iifa-rocks-2024-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">IIFA Rocks</a>, a night dedicated to music, closed the event on Sunday night. While traditionally held in a different city every year, this is the third consecutive year Abu Dhabi has played host to the ceremony. Speaking to <i>The National</i> on the green carpet, IIFA Awards co-founder Sabbas Joseph said he's open to bringing the event to the UAE capital for the fourth year. “I'll bring back IIFA to Abu Dhabi whenever Abu Dhabi wants IIFA,” he said.