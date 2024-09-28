IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi: Ponniyin Selvan 2 wins big

Malayalam star Jayaram, right, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman, and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, left, take a selfie during the IIFA Utsavam 2024 ceremony at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Telugu superstar Venkatesh, left, and singer DSP perform on stage at IIFA Utsavam 2024 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Actor and director Prabhu Deva on the IIFA Utsavam 2024 stage

The Ponniyin Selvan team, from left: actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, director Mani Ratnam, actor Vikram and music director A R Rahman

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with director Mani Ratnam on the IIFA Utsavam stage in Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA

Malayalam star Jayaram, right, Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman, and Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, left, take a selfie during the IIFA Utsavam 2024 ceremony at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi

Telugu superstar Venkatesh, left, and singer DSP perform on stage at IIFA Utsavam 2024 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi

Actor and director Prabhu Deva on the IIFA Utsavam 2024 stage

The Ponniyin Selvan team, from left: actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, director Mani Ratnam, actor Vikram and music director A R Rahman

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with director Mani Ratnam on the IIFA Utsavam stage in Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA