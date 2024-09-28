Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with director Mani Ratnam on the IIFA Utsavam stage in Abu Dhabi. All photos: IIFA

Culture

Film & TV

IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi: Ponniyin Selvan 2 wins big

The event, honouring the best in South Indian cinema, strongly voiced its philosophy of unity in diversity

Ankit Ojha

September 28, 2024

The Arts Edit

A guide to arts and culture, from a Middle Eastern perspective

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Arts Edit