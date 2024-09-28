IIFA Utsavam 2024 in Abu Dhabi: Ponniyin Selvan 2 wins big

If there were a thematic thread running through this year’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/26/iifa-awards-2024-tickets-dates-vicky-kaushal-shahid-kapoor/" target="_blank">International Indian Film Academy Awards</a>, it would be "one India, one industry, one voice," as actor Rana Daggubati, one of the six co-hosts of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/09/27/south-indian-stars-light-up-abu-dhabi-for-iifa-utsavam-2024-in-pictures/" target="_blank">IIFA Utsavam</a>, succinctly expressed on Friday night. The event celebrated the best and brightest talents from South Indian, across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada cinemas. Though admittedly overlong and disjointed, the event’s spirit was mutual empowerment, with many top awards for films of every language honoured not only by popular presenters from within their associated industry, but beyond it – including Bollywood’s Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Vivek Oberoi and producer-director <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/2022/05/26/bollywood-stars-at-karan-johars-50th-birthday-party-from-aishwarya-rai-to-ranveer-singh/" target="_blank">Karan Johar</a>, to name a few. Part of a three-day weekend, the third IIFA Utsavam is also its global first, with its previous instalments being held in Hyderabad, India. Packed with an all-star lineup, Utsavam had the likes of actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, her husband, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar, actor-director and dance sensation Prabhu Deva and IIFA Rocks co-hosts Siddhant Chaturvedi and Abhishek Banerjee in attendance. Veteran actor Nassar exclaimed on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film/2024/09/27/iffa-awards-green-carpet-colour/" target="_blank">green carpet</a> that he couldn’t be more proud to see South Indian cinema being given a global platform in Abu Dhabi, adding, “We’re at an age where we don’t need to distinguish between film industries anymore. There’s no Bollywood or Tollywood; it’s all Indian cinema.” Following that philosophy was pan-Indian director Priyadarshan – known best for his Malayalam language psychological horror-thriller <i>Manichitrathazhu</i>, and Hindi-language comedies like <i>Hera Pheri</i> and <i>Hungama </i>– being honoured with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema title. Keeping his tone tongue-in-cheek in his acceptance speech, he jokingly suggested, “I should probably call myself the brand ambassador of IIFA, keeping in mind its philosophy of bringing its Indian cinema together.” It sounds like a tall order, but for the director, it really isn’t. In his four-decade-long career, he’s made more than 95 films in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While he did acknowledge his filmography – unbound by language – he made sure to give his roots a shoutout: “Malayalis, you are my backbone and you’ve brought me to where I am now. I couldn’t be more thankful,” he concluded. Other esteemed honorees included Telugu cinema’s two biggest names: megastar Chiranjeevi, who led the critically well-received and commercially successful action film <i>Waltair Veeraiya </i>last year, and veteran actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, whose previous film <i>Bhagavanth Kesari</i> was also nominated four times at this year’s Utsavam. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad, or DSP as he's popularly known, also put up an impactful and highly entertaining show as part of the event’s entertainment lineup. He expressed his deep gratitude and honour for Chiranjeevi, who was recently named by Guinness World Record as "the Most Prolific Indian Star". Azmi, who jointly presented the award to the star, stated: “I wish I was seated so I could give you an actual standing ovation myself.” Johar, who presented the award to Balakrishna, found himself whipping up an impromptu mock talk-show parodying his <i>Koffee With Karan </i>series. But the sincerest part of the presentation was the actor’s acceptance speech, in which he credit his “producers, directors, and everyone in every technical team,” exclaiming: “You’ve all been majorly behind who and where I am today.” Other highlights included a dance performance by prominent actress Raashii Khanna, whose filmography includes movies across the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages – as her last big-ticket appearance was opposite Siddharth Malhotra in the Johar-produced Hindi-language action thriller <i>Yodha</i> earlier this year – and an extended flashy dance routine by Prabhu Deva. Possibly the biggest highlight of this year’s Utsavam awards was Mani Ratnam’s two-part Tamil-language historical epic <i>Ponniyin Selvan</i>, the second instalment of which bagged as many as 13 nominations. It won in notable categories including Best Leading Actress for Rai Bachchan, Best Leading Actor for Vikram, while Oscar winner Rahman won in dual categories of Best Music Director and Background Score Composer. Actor Jayaram won Best Male Supporting Actor. Both Rai Bachchan and Vikram dedicated their respective awards to Ratnam, with the former exclaiming: “It’s all you, and it’s always been all you, right from [Rai’s acting debut film] <i>Iruvar</i>.” Sharing their mutual sentiment was Rahman, who opined that the director “brings out the best in all of us.” Notable key wins also included Mrunal Thakur, seen recently in a blink-and-you’ll-miss role in the mega-budget sci-fi action film <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/arts-culture/film-tv/2024/06/27/kalki-2898-ad-review-movie/" target="_blank"><i>Kalki 2898 AD</i></a>, bagging the Best Telugu Actress award for <i>Hi Nanna, </i>Telugu star Nani getting the Best Telugu Actor Award for <i>Dasara, </i>and actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu being honoured with the Woman of the Year Award.