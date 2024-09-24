Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta perform at the IIFA Awards in Toronto in 2014. Photo: IIFA
Priyanka Chopra and John Travolta perform at the IIFA Awards in Toronto in 2014. Photo: IIFA

The most memorable IIFA Awards moments over the years

As Abu Dhabi prepares to celebrate all things Bollywood and host the event for the third year in a row, here is a look back on what has happened at past shows

David Tusing

September 24, 2024

