Kings of Leon replace Zara Larsson at Abu Dhabi F1 Grand Prix concert

Kings of Leon will return to the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix after-race concerts, replacing Swedish singer Zara Larsson on the opening night of the four-day series.

The American rockers will co-headline the opening night with Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi at Etihad Live on Thursday, December 3, as part of the concert series accompanying the season-ending race at Yas Marina Circuit.

Organiser Ethara confirmed that Larsson, announced in February, is no longer able to perform. No reason was given for her withdrawal.

Access to the after-race concerts is exclusive to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ticket holders.

The occasion marks Kings of Leon's return to the Abu Dhabi F1 concerts, having made their Middle East concert debut at the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2009, a year after the release of their breakthrough fourth album, Only by the Night, which included the international hits Sex on Fire and Use Somebody.

According to The National's report at the time, the band walked on stage to Mozart's Requiem before opening with Crawl. The concert was enthusiastically received, with the audience eager to hear the band's popular hits while also welcoming older material such as Molly's Chambers.

The band returned to the UAE in 2014 for a concert at Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai, supporting their sixth album, Mechanical Bull. In its review, The National praised the band's tight musicianship during a 22-song set, particularly the blistering guitar work on Doesn't Matter and the furious rendition of Four Kicks.

Kings of Leon in concert in Dubai. Jeffrey E Biteng / The National Show caption: Kings of Leon in concert in Dubai. Jeffrey E Biteng / The Na…

Their forthcoming Abu Dhabi appearance could also feature new material, coming shortly after the scheduled November 6 release of their 10th studio album, O My Beloved, their first entirely self-produced record.

The 13-track album explores family, childhood memories and the band's early years, with a more acoustic-led sound heard on the lead single My Whole World.

That direction reportedly emerged after frontman Caleb Followill broke his foot last year. During his recovery, he began writing songs on an acoustic guitar, prompting the band to abandon some of the electric guitar-driven material they had been developing.

Comprising brothers Caleb, Nathan and Jared Followill and their cousin Matthew, Kings of Leon formed in Nashville in 1999 and released their debut album, Youth and Young Manhood, in 2003. They went on to win four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year for Use Somebody in 2010.

Lewis Capaldi on stage at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Saadiyat Nights Show caption: Lewis Capaldi on stage at Saadiyat Nights in Abu Dhabi. Phot…

Capaldi, meanwhile, returns to the capital after a sold-out performance at Saadiyat Nights in January. Best known for songs including Someone You Loved and Before You Go, he was among the first artists announced for this year's F1 concerts.

The announcement completes the four-night after-race concert line-up, with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Warren performing on December 4, Imagine Dragons on December 5, and The Chainsmokers and The Script closing the series on race day, December 6.

The wider Grand Prix entertainment programme begins on December 2 with Andrea Bocelli at Etihad Arena. Other events include an official after-party with electronic musician Anyma and trackside DJ performances by Black Coffee, CamelPhat and Shimza, alongside club appearances across Yas Island.