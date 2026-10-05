Dubai Police seize more than 400 e-scooters and e-bikes in road safety campaign

Dubai Police confiscated more than 400 e-scooters, e-bikes and bicycles for unsafe riding and breaches of traffic rules during a road safety campaign in the city's Gold Souq area.

Police said the riders faced legal action as part of efforts to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries.

The campaign led to the seizure of 300 e-scooters, 50 e-bikes and 58 bicycles after riders breached traffic rules, officials at Naif Police Station said on Monday. The initiative also focused on educating riders about traffic regulations, the importance of using the proper paths and the need to wear protective equipment.

Brig Omar Ashour, director of Naif Police Station, said officers in Dubai placed a strong emphasis on traffic awareness as part of wider efforts to reduce accidents. Dubai Police distributed safety equipment and supplies to workers in the area, with an estimated 932 people benefitting from the campaign.

Brig Ashour warned that riding in areas that were not meant for scooters and bikes could increase the risk of accidents.

The campaign focused on educating riders about safety. Photo: Dubai Police Show caption: The campaign focused on educating riders about safety. Photo…

Last month, Dubai Police said 13,657 e-scooters had been confiscated so far this year for dangerous riding, including travelling at speeds exceeding 60kph on public roads. E-scooters are limited to 20kph on designated routes and riders must be at least 16 years old.

Data from the Ministry of Interior revealed that in 2025 there was a 97 per cent increase in major e-scooter accidents compared with the previous year – a jump from 61 to 120.

Alongside those figures, Al Wathba Insurance and RoadSafetyUAE conducted an e-scooter perception study and found that 93 per cent of UAE residents witnessed e-scooter riders behaving unsafely or recklessly, while 90 per cent felt unsafe because of how e-scooters were used.

In Dubai, riders must hold a permit issued by the Roads and Transport Authority. Permit holders may ride in designated areas, including Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai Internet City, Al Rigga, City Walk, Palm Jumeirah and Karama.

Safety equipment are also distributed to workers in the Naif area. Photo: Dubai Police Show caption: Safety equipment are also distributed to workers in the Naif…

Rules for riding e-scooters