Dubai's Al Fahidi Fort, the emirate's oldest standing building, has reopened following a restoration that transformed it into an immersive cultural attraction.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, visited the renovated landmark on Friday and described it as a bridge connecting generations to the emirate's history.

“Our museums are cultural beacons that preserve our memory and tell the story of a people who held firmly to their values and built their nation with determination and resolve,” he said.

Sheikh Mohammed added that Dubai has long served as a meeting place for traders and a destination for those seeking opportunity, and would continue to be a home for cultural exchange.

Built in 1787, the fort was Dubai's seat of government until 1896, before being used as an administrative centre and storehouse. It opened as the emirate's first museum in 1971 under the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed.

The latest restoration was carried out under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister.

The museum now houses more than 700 heritage and historical items across six galleries. It combines traditional artefacts with interactive digital displays and audiovisual experiences.

Sheikh Mohammed described the fort as a bridge connecting generations to Dubai's history. Photo: Wam Show caption: Sheikh Mohammed described the fort as a bridge connecting ge…

Among the highlights is The Vault, an immersive gallery tracing the development of defence in Dubai and the UAE, featuring military uniforms, communications equipment and weapons.

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture, oversaw the project alongside partners including the Ministry of Defence, the Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Municipality and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

Sheikha Latifa said the fort's reopening reflected the leadership's commitment to safeguarding the country's history.

“As Al Fahidi Fort reopens its doors, it invites our children to discover the lives of those who came before them and the values that helped shape Dubai,” she said.

“Once a guardian of the city, the fort continues to safeguard its heritage. Within its walls lives the memory of a community whose connection to its roots has allowed it to grow.

“As the city has grown around it, the fort has remained a place of connection between generations, reminding us that our heritage gives depth and direction to the future we are building.”