Dubai on Friday unveiled key projects aimed at harnessing the expertise of retired Emiratis, helping farmers and fishermen to thrive and championing family values and the UAE's heritage.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said the government action plan would support efforts to "improve the quality of life" of people across the emirate.

Sheikh Hamdan approved the community-focused strategies after leading the latest meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizen Affairs in Dubai. He also reviewed the significant strides taken to help Emiratis to get married and to boost the number of citizens working in the emirate's private sector.

Vision for future

Among the new initiatives was Al Hakeem, a remote work platform that will give retired Emiratis a new source of income by connecting them with organisations and people seeking specialist advice.

The project was described at the meeting as the first such initiative in the world. It allows users to search by specialisation, view profiles and book online consultations to tap into the vast knowledge of retired citizens still keen to play an important role in society.

Another project, Dubai Harvest, is primed to give Emirati farmers, small business owners and home-based producers space to grow and sell local produce.

Covering about 21,000 square metres, the project will include 19 plots, glass units for agriculture and commercial use, a retail centre and a public square.

The Umm Suqeim Majlis is also to be upgraded and activities across Dubai's fisherman majlis will be expanded to encourage citizens to pass on their skills to younger generations.

Regular medical screenings for fishermen will also be conducted in partnership with Dubai Health, while the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority will carry out work to recognise fishing-related occupations as traditional crafts.

A fourth project, Ahl Dubai Camps, aims to bring families together at three camps focused on the desert, the sea and the Emirati home. Through hands-on activities, children will learn traditional skills and customs from their parents, ensuring the country's deep-rooted heritage is preserved and celebrated.

"Citizens and their families are at the heart of our work in the government of Dubai," Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X. "Every initiative we launch and every project we approve aims to improve the quality of life of the people of Dubai and support their comfort and happiness."

Emiratisation drive

Sheikh Hamdan reflected on Dubai's successful efforts to encourage citizens to take up roles in the private sector, in support of a nationwide Emiratisation push. He said 91,162 Emiratis were working in Dubai's private sector by the end of 2025, of which 32,087 were from Dubai – representing an increase of 354 per cent from the 7,060 staff in 2021.

Sheikh Hamdan also reviewed the progress of the Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, which has helped about 1,500 Emirati couples to get married since its launch in September 2023.

The committee also discussed completed projects in Al Barsha 2 and Al Khawaneej 2 under Dubai’s model neighbourhoods plan, which covers 37 residential areas.

The next phase covers seven districts and will run through next year. Improved pedestrian routes, additional parking and community spaces are to be developed as part of plans to help the public reach everyday services more easily, supporting Dubai’s 20-minute city ambitions.