Sheikh Hamdan says Dubai longevity drive can improve health and deliver Dh35bn economic boost

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, on Sunday set out the emirate's plans to be a “global centre for healthy longevity” – and help deliver a multibillion-dirham boost to the economy.

Sheikh Hamdan unveiled the vision for the future after chairing the first meeting of the Dubai Longevity Authority, during which he approved its strategy and budget.

The authority was launched in June to oversee efforts to help people live longer, healthier lives, free of chronic disease and cognitive decline.

As well as boosting quality of life, such policies also aim to improve the well-being and productivity of populations, driving significant economic benefits.

“We approved the Dubai Longevity Authority’s strategy, marking a new phase in Dubai’s ambition to shape the future of health and become a global centre for healthy longevity, spanning research and development, clinical trials, manufacturing and global markets,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on X.

“The strategy targets annual growth of around 31 per cent and aims to contribute more than Dh35 billion ($9.53 billion) to Dubai’s economy over the next decade.”

Experts believe rapid development in longevity research is set to make living well into old age more common.

The new authority will formulate strategies to create an environment for advanced therapy, preventive intervention, clinical innovation and ethical practice.

Key areas will include frameworks for safe experimentation and growth, leveraging global expertise, attracting and investing in high-potential companies, and driving collaboration and dialogue through international events.

A similar commitment to the science behind longevity was announced in 2025 by Abu Dhabi's Department of Health.

A declaration announced in April of that year aimed to establish key principles to accelerate the advancement of precision medicine and longevity science.

Helal Al Marri, director general of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and chairman of the Dubai Longevity Authority, said the authority is taking key steps to regulate the longevity sector to provide a framework for success.

“We are building a globally competitive ecosystem for the future of health from first principles, spanning the longevity, wellness and advanced health sector,” he said.

“In our first weeks since inception, we have framed DLA's governance and set its regulatory direction, moving at pace while taking a rigorous approach.”

He said Sheikh Hamdan's approval of the body's strategy and budget would give it the “mandate to accelerate through a phased road map into licensed activity, institutional investment, and tangible gains in both health span and lifespan, for all”.