Could Dubai become the world's latest longevity blue zone?

Scientific research and preventive health care could propel the UAE to become a regional longevity blue zone, where people may outlive the average lifespan of humans elsewhere.

Blue zones around the world are small regions with a higher-than-average number of people living beyond 100, thanks to their natural surroundings and diet, daily activities and access to supportive communities.

Longevity science was a key discussion topic on the opening day of the first World Health Expo (WHX Tech) staged in Dubai on Monday.

Combined with better preventive care, precision medicine and new drug discoveries – the UAE has a unique opportunity to position itself as a prime destination for healthy ageing, experts said.

Dr Richard Siow, director of ageing research at King’s College London and a visiting professor at the University of Oxford, said illness prevention can unlock healthy ageing that could see the first human living beyond 120.

“It is entirely possible that any one of us could live beyond 120, but there are many factors influencing our healthy ageing trajectory which are extremely complex,” he said during a keynote speech at WHX Tech.

“We've all heard about blue zones, and Dubai and the UAE could become a blue zone for this region.

“The science of longevity has to be region specific. There's a lot of research in the Middle East on what works in the population here, but at the same time, it's a very cosmopolitan and international community.

“The genetics of each person, coupled with their environment, is what we need to consider.

“Whichever region of the world we come from, there is a change – we are living longer.

“We must ask how can we sustain an ageing population demographic, because it's going to become a healthcare burden.”

Changing global demographics

A wider population shift is under way across the Gulf region, with more older people and an increased life expectancy posing fresh challenges.

In the State of World Population Report issued last year by the UN Population Fund, an ageing trend is expected to significantly alter population dynamics, population density and urbanisation rates.

Europe, North America, and parts of Asia are already witnessing rising elderly proportions, creating real challenges for healthcare, the workforce and retirement plans.

Simultaneously, health care is improving at breakneck speed thanks to the intervention of digital health technology and artificial intelligence.

That progress is helping enhance population health span through the prevention of age-related health conditions.

Dr Siow said monitoring population health in the UK was kick-started by the Covid-19 pandemic and has helped healthcare systems build a wider understanding of NHS demands and support an ageing nation.

“Healthcare systems at the moment are based primarily on the response to illness,” said Dr Siow, who represents the European Society of Preventive Medicine.

“We’re being reactive, but we need to be proactive to mitigate the risk of an ageing population.

“Digital tracking, integrated with our own genetic profile, to enhance personalised medicine is really important for our prevention strategies.

“Once we understand the normal pattern for each person, we can put interventions in place to mitigate the risks.”

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have responded to ageing population growth with their own national strategies to develop geriatric care, and significant investments in preventive medicine and age-friendly urban planning to support older people.

In 2016, Sharjah was the first Arab city to join the WHO's Global Network of Age-Friendly Cities and Communities, recognising areas which support active ageing, promote inclusion, are safe and accessible and respond to the specific needs of older people.

Meanwhile Abu Dhabi frequently tops lists of one of the world’s safest cities, and Dubai is recognised as a hub for innovation and technology offering further potential in healthcare advancements.

Healthy living strategy

According to a UN report, the global share of over 65s has almost doubled from 5.5 per cent in 1974, to 10.3 per cent last year.

That is forecast to climb further to 20.7 per cent by 2074, with today’s youth most exposed to the challenges of living longer into old age.

Dr Elie Abirached, CEO of Restore Fitness and Limitless Human in Dubai, said wider understanding of how to live better has created an opportunity for more people to live longer, in good health.

“Longevity is often confused with people just living to 120 or even 150 years,” he said.

“This is a very hubris thing, but what this area of healthcare is really about is having quality years. “There’s a large majority of people who feel the whole longevity science or healthy living approach is inaccessible to them.

“Some people want to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to experiment with the latest peptide or gene therapy, while most of the population is still not able to get the basics right, which is eating well, managing sleep and moving enough.

“We have come a long way from working 10 hours a day outside on the land, so we should be doing more than just patting ourselves on the back for an hour long gym session.

“The human body is far more capable than we give it credit for, and unfortunately many people are missing out on that.”

