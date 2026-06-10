Dubai launches authority to help people live longer

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the launch of a new body in the emirate to promote healthy living and improve quality of life.

The Dubai Authority for Healthy Longevity, which will be chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, aims to make the emirate “the world's leading hub for regulated longevity”, according to Dubai Media Office.

“The true wealth of nations lies in their people, and our greatest investment has always been in their health, quality of life, and ability to contribute, create and innovate,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

“Our vision is for Dubai to be at the forefront of shaping the future of health care by harnessing life sciences, biotechnology and medical innovation to develop new solutions that enhance quality of life and advance human health.”

Serving humanity is the ultimate purpose of every investment in science, knowledge and innovation, Sheikh Mohammed added.

“Our ambition is for Dubai to become the world’s leading hub for longevity, wellness and advanced health care, and to set new global benchmarks in health and quality of life,” he said.

“Dubai will continue to attract the world’s brightest minds across industries, fostering innovation and nurturing top talent to advance medicine, wellness, and transformative life-enhancing technologies.”

Experts believe that rapid development in longevity research is set to make living well into old age more common.

Health care, nutrition, sanitation, disease and environmental conditions all affect life expectancy, which is currently averaging 73 years around the world.

According to the World Health Organisation, a prolonged healthy life in the UAE tends to average at about 66 years, before chronic conditions start to have an affect.

The new authority is tasked with “establishing and implementing a science-driven, risk-proportionate regulatory framework for longevity-related therapies and innovations”, the media office reported.

“What we are building is a sophisticated, sovereign market for advanced therapeutic products and services. It is one that will attract investment, industrial capability, and specialised talent, and facilitate the real transfer of technology and business models into the economy,” said Saeed Almarri, director general of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism.

“This will not only support the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, but also allow Dubai to lead the way in breakthrough therapies that extend lifespan and healthspan, ultimately improving quality of life for all.”