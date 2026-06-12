Commitment to prevention is key as Dubai sets out longevity action plan

A new Dubai authority regulating longevity medicine has highlighted a significant switch in health care, as hospitals shift focus from expensive treatment of chronic illness.

The launch of the Dubai Longevity Authority has been heralded as a significant step forward on a journey to help the public live longer and healthier lives.

Sedentary living and diets loaded with saturated fats and salt are major factors in accelerating the prevalence of chronic health conditions in the UAE.

Obesity, diabetes and cardiovascular disease place a significant burden on national health, with high treatment costs and lost days of productivity affecting economic growth.

Living in poor health, particularly as we age, is not only expensive but also unsustainable, particularly in regions like the Middle East, home to some of the fastest-growing elderly populations.

To counter that, UAE authorities aim to encourage healthier ageing, easing the burden by slashing the number of people in need of support for chronic illness as they age.

“Our vision is for Dubai to be at the forefront of shaping the future of health care by harnessing life sciences, biotechnology and medical innovation to develop new solutions that enhance quality of life and advance human health,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, as he announced the establishment of the new authority.

Launched in co-ordination with government bodies, such as Dubai Health Authority, Dubai Health, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Future Foundation, the DLA will align its activities with the latest international health science.

Strategic goals

It will formulate strategies to create an environment for advanced therapy, preventive intervention, clinical innovation and ethical practice.

Key areas will include frameworks for safe experimentation and growth, leveraging global expertise, attracting and investing in high-potential companies, and driving collaboration and dialogue through international events.

A similar commitment to the science behind longevity was announced in 2025 by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi.

A declaration announced in April of that year aimed to establish key principles to accelerate the advancement of precision medicine and longevity science.

A government pledge towards a preventive approach to health care has been welcomed in the private sector.

Fakeeh University Hospital in Dubai has been at the forefront of trialling innovation and technology to enhance preventive health care.

It is one of the few hospitals in the emirate to provide Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) for its potential role in supporting recovery, cellular health and overall well-being.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, the hospital’s chief executive, said Dubai’s newly announced authority for longevity represented an important step in healthcare evolution.

“As people live longer, the focus must increasingly be on helping them maintain their health, independence and quality of life for as many years as possible,” he told The National.

Dr Mohaymen Abdelghany, the Fakeeh University Hospital chief executive, said the new authority was a vital step in healthcare evolution. Photo: Fakeeh Info

“While longevity medicine encompasses a broad spectrum of evidence-based interventions, innovations such as HBOT reflect the increasing focus on optimising health rather than simply managing illness.

“This new authority will help accelerate research, innovation and collaboration across the healthcare sector, creating an environment where healthcare providers can further develop personalised, data-driven and preventive models of care.”

Modern medicines, such as GLP-1 drugs for weight loss, are set to be given a significant role, hospital leaders said. Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly launched oral versions of successful weight-loss drugs in the UAE in recent weeks, providing new options for doctors to cut obesity rates.

“As healthcare providers, we strongly believe the future of medicine lies in prevention rather than treatment,” said Dr Kishan Pakkal, chief executive of International Modern Hospital Dubai.

“In this context, GLP-1-based therapies have emerged as one of the most significant medical breakthroughs of recent years. While initially developed for diabetes management, these medications are now demonstrating benefits in obesity control, cardiovascular risk reduction, metabolic health improvement and potentially extending health span by preventing many chronic diseases associated with ageing.”

Although longevity should not be focused on a single medicine or its benefits, evidence-based therapy such as GLP-1s paired with lifestyle modification and preventive screening can bring the greatest benefits, Dr Pakkal said.

Cost of ill health

Research by King Saud University in Riyadh found the annual treatment cost per patient for heart failure in the UAE is around Dh50,000 ($13,600). Meanwhile, the yearly cost for well-managed Type-2 diabetes is an estimated Dh36,000 per patient.

With cancer risk also elevated by obesity and poor lifestyle habits, healthcare costs can increase significantly for treatments.

Improving the quality of life in older people is proven to have a positive economic impact.

Fuelling the “silver economy”, by encouraging older people to be healthier and more productive, not only reduces long-term care costs but extends workforce participation.

The economic gains could be significant, with the International Monetary Fund predicting healthy ageing could contribute 0.4 per cent growth in gross domestic product every year until 2050. In the UAE, that could equate to $25 billion of additional annual revenue.

According to an index compiled by UK think tank the Deep Knowledge Group (DKG), the UAE currently ranks 15th among countries for the use of AI in the biotech, healthcare and longevity sectors.

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi is placed 17th in the global city hubs category of the same index which surveyed more than 8,000 companies and 4,200 investors.

“The index highlights the emirate’s efforts to build a life-sciences and health-technology platform around AI-enabled clinical services,” said Dmitry Kaminskiy, general partner of DKG and co-author of the index.

“In practical terms, Dubai is becoming more than a venue for healthcare branding or isolated pilots. It is contributing to a broader UAE environment in which AI-enabled health services, medical tourism, preventive health, private-platform care and commercialisation pathways are beginning to reinforce one another.”