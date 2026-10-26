Sheikh Hamdan approves targets for Dubai's AI campus to attract 1,000 firms and create 5,000 jobs

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has announced new targets for the emirate's artificial intelligence ambitions.

Sheikh Hamdan attended the opening of the two-day Dubai AI Festival on Monday, where he reviewed plans for the new headquarters of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Campus. He approved a new strategic target to attract more than 1,000 AI companies and create over 5,000 highly skilled jobs by 2030, the emirate's media office said. The campus is located at the Dubai International Financial Centre.

"The Campus has attracted more than 500 specialised companies and over Dh1 billion in investment, achieving its targets two years ahead of schedule," said Sheikh Hamdan, posting on X.

"We have now set our sights even higher, with a new target of attracting more than 1,000 specialised companies by 2030. In Dubai, we continue to raise our ambitions, positioning the city at the forefront of AI and shaping the future of the global economy."