Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, opened the new term of the Federal National Council in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Mohammed, who is also prime minister, addressed FNC members as they came together to mark the start of the parliamentary body's 18th legislative chapter.

The FNC plays a key role in representing the views of members of the public and serve as their voice on a range of issues, from education and health care to transport infrastructure.

It serves as the consultative, parliamentary body of the Emirates. The 40-strong council is made up of 20 elected and 20 appointed members, drawn from all seven emirates, who advise the government on matters of national significance.

The body was established in 1971 – the year the UAE was formed – and its first session was held in February 1972. The council has had a number of landmark moments in the years since, such as the introduction of voting in 2006. Members serve on the council for four-year terms.

The 2019 elections proved particularly significant, as for the first time an equal number of male and female representatives were voted on to the council on the directives of the late President Sheikh Khalifa.