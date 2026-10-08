Musk's Boring Company to explore underground tunnel projects in Abu Dhabi

Elon Musk's Boring Company has signed an agreement to explore underground transport, utility tunnels and related infrastructure opportunities in Abu Dhabi.

The deal with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (Adpic) was signed during the Liveability and Investment (LIVEX) conference, the emirate's media office said on Thursday.

“Abu Dhabi provides an ideal environment to explore the next generation of underground infrastructure solutions, supported by its ambitious growth vision and strong commitment to advanced technologies,” said Steve Davis, president of The Boring Company.

“Through our collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre, we look forward to assessing how advanced tunnelling solutions can create new possibilities for transport and utilities, expand urban capacity more efficiently, and enable better use of available space.”

Last month, The National reported how the Boring Company planned to to build 150km of tunnels in the Emirates after it raised $3 billion in a funding round, led by the UAE.

Construction is under way on the Dubai Loop in May, a high-speed underground transport network aimed at cutting congestion in the city.

The Dubai Loop, led by the government in partnership with The Boring Company – is expected to start operations within two years.

“Infrastructure is one of the most important drivers of future opportunity, enabling cities to grow efficiently, strengthen connectivity and create lasting value for communities,” said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

“As Abu Dhabi continues to evolve, we remain focused on exploring new approaches that can optimise the use of space, strengthen connectivity across the urban landscape and support sustainable urban growth in a way that meets the needs of future generations.”

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority said in February that the first phase of the Dubai Loop would cost Dh565 million ($153.8 million) and connect DIFC with Dubai Mall using autonomous Tesla cars. The first four stations will be at Burj Khalifa, DIFC 2, Zabeel Dubai Mall Parking and ICD Brookfield Place.

The Dubai network will eventually cover 22km and comprise 19 stations. The estimated final cost is about Dh2 billion.

“Our collaboration with The Boring Company provides an opportunity to explore advanced underground transportation and utility tunnel solutions, drawing on global expertise, technical innovation and international best practices to assess their potential role in supporting Abu Dhabi's future infrastructure requirements and development priorities,” said Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, director general of Adpic.