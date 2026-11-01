  • Iranian army warns any renewed US attack would trigger wider response
  • Riyadh schools to continue remote learning until Thursday
  • Guterres condemns death of UN staffer in Houthi detention
  • Iran says US tone has 'completely changed' after Vance letter
  • Rubio says Trump has set no timeframe for Iran talks but military option remains open
Updated: November 01, 2026, 8:18 AM