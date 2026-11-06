Dubai Run 2026 guide: Date, registration details, bib collection and more

The month-long Dubai Fitness Challenge is under way, with the emirate transforming into an open-air gym. Registration for Dubai Run, one of the flagship events, is now open. Returning for the eighth year, the event will once again take over the 14-lane Sheikh Zayed Road in the early hours of the morning.

Open to runners of all ages and fitness levels, the free event registered a record 307,000 participants last year, led by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

Sheikh Hamdan launched Dubai Fitness Challenge in 2017 to encourage residents to get up and move for a healthier lifestyle. Also called the 30x30 challenge, it aims to get people to do at least 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days. In support, many venues offer free or subsidised classes and sports sessions, in addition to a packed calendar of community-led fitness activities.

When is Dubai Run happening?

Dubai Run gives participants a rare chance to experience Sheikh Zayed Road on foot. Chris Whiteoak / The National. Show caption: Dubai Run gives participants a rare chance to experience She…

Dubai Run will take place on Sunday, November 22, and Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed to motorists for a few hours in the morning.

The first wave of runners will set off at 6.30am, but registered participants are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good starting spot. The start line will close at 8am, with the run finishing at 9am, after which the road will be reopen to traffic.

While children of all ages can participate, those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. A parent or legal guardian must carry out the relevant registration on behalf of the child.

While Dubai Run is a free event, online registration is required and participants can choose between two routes and different time slots. All participants must wear bibs, which must be collected from Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village at Zabeel Park.

What are the routes this year?

Last year's Dubai Run 2025 had 307,000 participants. Ahmed Ramzan for The National Show caption: Last year's Dubai Run 2025 had 307,000 participants. Ahmed R…

As in previous years, two routes are available, both on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The 5km route begins near the Museum of the Future, goes past Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Opera and concludes near Dubai Mall. The route is fairly flat, so this category is suitable for all ages and fitness levels.

The 10km route also starts near the museum then crosses the Dubai Canal Bridge before looping along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishing near the DIFC Gate. The route is designed to be more challenging for experienced participants.

People of determination can also register for the run, with a dedicated support team in place to ensure they have a safe and enjoyable experience. Additional information will be provided upon registration.

When and where is bib collection?

Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road. Chris Whiteoak / The National. Show caption: Runners take part in the Dubai Run 2025 on Sheikh Zayed Road…

Once registered, participants must bring their QR codes to collect their bibs and free T-shirts at Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village, Zabeel Park.

Bib collection will be open from November 9 until November 21, between 4pm and 11pm Mondays to Thursdays; from noon to 11pm on Friday; and from 8am to 11pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Organisers recommend bringing water and a sun hat for those collecting their kit during peak hours.

The bibs are essential for safety reasons. Without one, registered runners will not be able to participate in the event.

How to get there

Parking is available near the starting line, but organisers recommend taking the Dubai Metro due to road closures. Those registered in the 5km category should head to the World Trade Centre metro station, while those running the longer route can go to the Emirates Towers station. Make sure you have a NOL card with at least Dh15 credit to use the metro.

For those who prefer to drive to the event, parking is available in one of the Dubai World Trade Centre car parks for the 10km route. For 5km runners, parking is available in Dubai Mall.

Registered participants will get detailed route maps and parking options closer to the event.

During and after the run

Dubai Run is open to participants of all ages. Chris Whiteoak / The National. Show caption: Dubai Run is open to participants of all ages. Chris Whiteoa…

Key sponsor Mai Dubai will provide drinking water for all participants during the run. Dubai Run is not a race, so participants are allowed to run, jog or walk at their own pace and leave plenty of space for other people to pass. Stopping to take photos or drink water is OK, but make sure not to disrupt other participants.

There is no bag-drop service, so participants can bring a rucksack to keep their valuables on their person. Water stations are scattered across the two routes. Pets are not allowed at the event for safety reasons.