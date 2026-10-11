Riyadh airport attacked again after Houthi missile strike that killed 13 and injured hundreds

Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was attacked again on Sunday after a missile strike by Yemen's Houthi rebels killed 13 people and injured more than 300, sparking global condemnation, including from the UN, the EU and the UAE.

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government said a projectile struck the airport's Terminal 4, causing a fire, while a missile was intercepted in the vicinity. Operations at the airport were suspended after Saturday's deadly attack.

Houthi military spokesman Brig Gen Yahya Saree earlier on Sunday issued a warning to "all air shipping companies, experts, employees, workers and travellers against using Saudi airports and airspace – as they are subject to targeting".

India's ​embassy ​in Riyadh said on Sunday ⁠that an Indian citizen injured in Saturday's attack had died. "We ⁠are in touch with ​the ⁠family ‌and will provide ​all support for ensuring the early repatriation of mortal remains," the embassy said in a post on X.

The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation said Sunday's attack "resulted in injuries, and that an assessment of the damage and verification of the safety of the facilities is under way".

In a statement on Sunday, the Houthis said Riyadh airport was one of four Saudi targets struck in the previous 24 hours. They also claimed to have carried out attacks on Saudi oil company Aramco's Shugadam gas site and Tanajib oil refinery in the Eastern Province, as well as King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, none of which were confirmed by Saudi Arabia.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was “deeply shocked” by Saturday's attack.

“Attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure are a violation of international law. These attacks must cease immediately,” Mr Guterres said in a statement.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the attack as an “appalling act of terror”, saying there could be no justification for indiscriminate attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure.

Ms Kallas expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a quick recovery. She said she remained in close contact with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

EU foreign ministers will discuss increasing tension in the region on Monday, Ms Kallas said, adding that improved co-ordination between the bloc’s Red Sea naval Operation Aspides and the Saudi-led Multinational Maritime Defence Coalition was crucial.

The UAE condemned the Houthi attacks in the strongest terms, saying they were a “flagrant violation” of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and threatened its security and stability.

The UAE Foreign Ministry reaffirmed the country’s full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and support for all measures aimed at protecting the kingdom’s security and stability. It also extended condolences to the victims’ families and wished the injured a quick recovery.

Pakistan and Turkey, which signed a defence pact with Saudi Arabia in August, also condemned the attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif called the attack “completely unacceptable”, saying strikes on civilians and critical infrastructure must cease immediately. He reaffirmed Islamabad’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its commitment to the kingdom’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and security under the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "Actions that threaten regional security and stability and undermine the international community’s joint efforts to establish peace must be ended immediately."

"Turkey also reiterated its support for Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg described the attacks on Saudi Arabia as a “grave escalation” that threatened regional security, perpetuated violence and further complicated peace efforts in Yemen.

“I repeat my call on [the Houthis] to cease these attacks,” Mr Grundberg said, repeating the need to respect international humanitarian law, including bans on directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned what he called a “horrific terrorist attack” on the airport.

“Terrorism targets innocent people and seeks to spread fear and instability. It must be confronted with resolve,” Mr Netanyahu said in a statement.

“Israel looks forward to a strong Middle East – one that stands united against threats, protects its people, and builds a future of security, co-operation and prosperity for all the peoples of our region,” he said, extending condolences to the victims’ families and wishing the injured a full recovery.

Russia also condemned the attack, with its Foreign Ministry saying the situation in the Middle East could be resolved only through diplomatic means that take into account the interests of all countries in the region, Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Egypt condemned continued attacks on Saudi Arabia, describing them as a flagrant violation of international law. Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Egypt was working to bring home the body of a citizen killed in the attack, who was identified as Azza Ramzy Mohamed Hassan, 28, a flight attendant who worked for Saudi airline flynas.

British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said he was "appalled" by the attack on the airport.

"My thoughts are with those families who have lost loved ones, and those injured in this horrific attack,” he said on X, urging British nationals to avoid the airport, follow advice from Saudi authorities and consult the UK government’s travel guidance for the kingdom.

Kuwait condemned the attack as a violation of international law and international humanitarian law, warning that it posed a serious threat to civil aviation and civilians. It reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia and said the kingdom’s security was integral to that of Kuwait and other Gulf states.

Iraq also condemned the attack, calling for a comprehensive halt to military operations and urging all parties to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure. Baghdad repeated its support for dialogue and diplomacy as alternatives to military action.

Syria described the attack as a violation of Saudi sovereignty and a threat to regional security and civil aviation. Its Foreign Ministry expressed condolences to Saudi Arabia and the families of the victims, including a Syrian national killed in the strike, and backed measures to protect the kingdom’s security.

Qatar reaffirmed its solidarity with Saudi Arabia, describing the attacks as a “grave violation” of the kingdom’s sovereignty and a direct threat to regional security, civilian safety and air navigation.

Jordan condemned the attack after a Jordanian citizen was reported among the dead and four were wounded. Its Foreign Ministry said the Jordanian ambassador in Riyadh was co-ordinating with Saudi authorities to provide assistance and medical care.