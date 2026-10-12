Saudi Arabia extends suspension of operations at Riyadh airport

Saudi Arabia has extended the suspension of operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport following deadly attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels at the weekend.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation said on Monday that the suspension would continue while checks on the safety and operational readiness of airport facilities were completed. It did not give a reopening date or time.

UAE airlines have continued to cancel services to and from Riyadh, with some cancellations extending into Wednesday. Flights to other Saudi destinations, including Dammam, Jeddah and Abha, have also been affected.

Etihad Airways

Etihad has cancelled several flights between Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia on Monday and Tuesday, affecting services to Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah.

According to the airline's latest travel advisory, Monday's cancellations include flights EY559 and EY560 between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh. But Etihad's flight listings also show outbound Riyadh services EY551 and EY555 as being cancelled.

Four flights between Abu Dhabi and Dammam – EY573, EY574, EY575 and EY576 – have also been cancelled on Monday, along with Jeddah services EY601, EY602, EY603 and EY604.

Further cancellations are scheduled for Tuesday, including Dammam services EY575 and EY576, Jeddah flights EY602, EY603 and EY604, and Riyadh services EY551 and EY552.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status directly with Etihad before travelling, as further changes are possible.

Emirates

Emirates has cancelled flights owing to the Riyadh airport attacks. AFP Show caption: Emirates has cancelled flights owing to the Riyadh airport a…

Emirates' flight status website shows all six services between Dubai and Riyadh have been cancelled on Monday. These include outbound flights EK815, EK817 and EK819, along with returning services EK816, EK818 and EK820.

Four flights remain cancelled on Tuesday, including EK815, EK817 and EK819 from Dubai to Riyadh and the return service EK816. Return services EK818 and EK820 have not yet been listed as cancelled, although this does not confirm they will operate.

Flydubai

Flydubai has cancelled flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh up to and including Wednesday, amid the disruption to services to Saudi Arabia.

“Flights to Abha, Dammam and Riyadh have been cancelled up to and including October 14,” a flydubai representative told The National. “We continue to monitor the situation closely and we will update our customers through our official channels regarding any amendments to our flight schedules.”

The latest cancellations extend the airline's earlier advisory, which covered flights to Riyadh and Yanbu through October 10, and Abha through October 11.

Air Arabia

According to Air Arabia's official flight status website, flights G9151 and G9154 from Sharjah to Riyadh have been cancelled on Monday and Tuesday. Flight G9195 from Sharjah to Abha is also listed as cancelled on both days.

What should passengers do?

Those with plans to travel should confirm their flight status directly with their airline before leaving for the airport and check notifications about changes to their booking.

Passengers whose flights have been cancelled should contact their airline or travel agent about rebooking and refund options. Travellers with onward connections should also confirm whether changes are needed to the rest of their journey.