Riyadh airport flights broadly back to normal after days of disruption

Services from Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport are slowly normalising following days of delays and cancellations.

On Friday morning, flight tracking website Flightradar24 reported that 63 flights (18 per cent) have been delayed, with 44 cancelled (13 per cent) since midnight. This is compared to a total of 164 delays (42 per cent) and 167 cancellations (43 per cent) on Thursday.

From 8am Friday morning, flights are broadly projected to depart on time.

Flights were initially suspended on Wednesday morning after Houthi attacks, with disruption continuing into Thursday.

Flight cancellations

There are several cancellations listed from King Khalid International Airport, including Emirates flight EK820, which was delayed by several hours on Wednesday and Thursday. The Dubai-bound flight is cancelled on Friday, but is currently listed as scheduled for Saturday.

Also cancelled is flydubai flight FZ848, which faced delays on Thursday but is scheduled to resume its service on Saturday.

Several flights from Riyadh to India – including Air India flight AI2214 and IndiGo flight IGO74 to Mumbai, and Air India Express flight IX896 to Bengaluru – are also cancelled.

Low-cost Saudi airline Flyadeal has cancelled several domestic flights, including F3111 to Jeddah and F323 to Abha.

The disruption follows drone and missile strikes on King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia, which killed three people and injured 36 others, according to the kingdom's General Authority of Civil Aviation.

Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attacks, which also caused damage.