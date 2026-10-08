Saudi Arabia flights: Airlines including British Airways and KLM suspend or cancel routes

Flights at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport continued to face disruption on Thursday morning following Wednesday's Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The latest disruption comes amid wider regional uncertainty, with several international airlines already suspending or reducing services to destinations across the Middle East.

Here's how major airlines have adjusted operations and when flights are expected to resume.

Flydubai

The airline has cancelled its scheduled Dubai to Abha services.

Air Arabia

Air Arabia cancelled flights between Sharjah and Abha on Wednesday and Thursday, with services expected to resume as normal on Friday.

British Airways

British Airways discontinued flights to Jeddah on April 24, as part of a wider reduction in its Middle East operations. The airline is scheduled to resume a reduced service to Riyadh on November 3, operating one flight daily.

Cathay Pacific

The Hong Kong-based airline has extended its suspension of flights to Riyadh until January 31.

KLM

The Dutch airline has cancelled all flights to Riyadh and Dammam until October 24. It has also said it will avoid flying through the airspace of Iran, Iraq, Israel and several surrounding Gulf areas.

Air France

Air France has suspended flights to Riyadh until October 24.

Scoot

The Singapore Airlines-owned low-cost carrier has suspended flights between Singapore and Jeddah until December 2.