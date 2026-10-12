Riyadh airport attacked again and Trump announces Ukraine-Russia 'energy ceasefire'

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, one person is killed and 11 injured in another attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport – a day after 13 were killed and more than 300 injured in a strike claimed by the Houthi rebels. The airport is to remain closed for another 24 hours as Saudi Arabia responds to further threats.

US President Donald Trump announces an immediate ceasefire on attacks against energy infrastructure in Russia and Ukraine, although Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he is unaware of any agreement.

Meanwhile, at least 139 migrants have died and more than 80 remain missing after a boat capsizes off Djibouti while heading towards Yemen.

Australian engineer and Dubai resident Robert Pether leaves Iraq after years of detention and travel restrictions linked to a contract dispute, allowing him to reunite with his family.

And Abu Dhabi announces plans to upgrade 13km of roads in Mussaffah to reduce congestion and improve connections with surrounding communities.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.