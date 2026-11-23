This episode was produced by The National in partnership with Abu Dhabi Exports Office.

In this episode of Business Extra, host Khaled Abuljebain speaks to Khalil Al Mansoori, executive director of the Abu Dhabi Exports Office, about the UAE's growing role in global technology exports and AI development.

Mr Al Mansoori explains how UAE investment in infrastructure, regulation and innovation is creating opportunities for domestic businesses to expand into international markets, supported by financing from the Abu Dhabi Exports Office.

The conversation also looks at the UAE's $1 billion AI for Development initiative in Africa, which aims to bring high-tech solutions to sectors such as health care, education, agriculture and digital infrastructure.

Mr Al Mansoori discusses the importance of collaboration between governments, financial institutions and technology companies, and how the UAE is using its experience in development finance to support long-term growth at home and abroad.