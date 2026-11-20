A tense stand-off between Iraqi troops and a powerful Iran-backed militia in the town of Jurf Al Sakhar, south of Baghdad, eased off at the 11th hour this week.

The town has long been controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, from where the militia has been accused of smuggling oil. But a recently leaked intelligence report alleging theft has put the government under pressure to act.

Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi gave Kataib Hezbollah until today to withdraw but before the deadline expired, a compromise was reached. Instead, Iraq’s security arms would jointly be deployed to secure the area.

It comes as Baghdad faces increasing pressure from Washington to bring armed groups under state control. But Tehran, too, has much sway in the country.

For now, a more serious confrontation has been averted, but the power dynamics have not yet changed.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher discusses the significance of Jurf Al Sakhar and asks whether Mr Al Zaidi’s show of force would pay off or backfire. She speaks to Michael Knights, head of research at Horizon Engage and adjunct fellow at The Washington Institute, and The National’s foreign editor, Mohamad Ali Harisi.