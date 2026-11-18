Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has delayed a visit to Lebanon scheduled for Wednesday, as tensions escalate over a standoff involving the Iraqi government and the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia.

The ambassador, in a statement published by the official Iraqi News Agency late on Tuesday, gave no new date for the visit and offered no specific reason for the postponement.

A government official told The National the move was directly linked to the Jurf Al Sakhar standoff with Kataib Hezbollah, which has been accused by a government investigative committee of smuggling oil through pipelines passing through the area. Mr Al Zaidi, as commander-in-chief of the armed forces, “needs to remain in Iraq to oversee any developments in the coming hours”.

Mr Al Zaidi was due to travel to Beirut for high-level talks with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri. The agenda was to include trade, customs exemptions, security co-ordination and a proposed oil export route via Kirkuk, Syria’s Baniyas port and Tripoli in northern Lebanon that would bypass the Strait of Hormuz.

The postponement comes amid escalating tension over Jurf Al Sakhar, about 60km south-west of Baghdad in Babil province – a stronghold that Kataib Hezbollah has controlled since driving out ISIS fighters in 2014.

On Monday, Mr Al Zaidi gave Kataib Hezbollah until Friday to withdraw from the area and allow Iraqi security forces to enter, following allegations that the militia was using the area to smuggle oil.

Kataib Hezbollah has denied the smuggling allegations and on Tuesday vowed to confront government forces if they try to enter. Abu Taleb Al Seidi of the group said the faction would not leave, despite Mr Al Zaidi's order.

Tanks and armoured vehicles were deployed around the district after arriving from Baghdad and other areas on Sunday night.

Iran's Quds chief in talks

Esmail Qaani, the commander of Iran's Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps foreign operations arm, arrived in Baghdad on Monday night in an urgent mediation effort to prevent the standoff from escalating into armed confrontation, sources familiar with the matter said.

Mr Qaani met with faction leaders and senior figures from the largest Shiite parliamentary bloc, the Co-ordination Framework.

As of Tuesday evening, mediation efforts had yet to produce a breakthrough, with Al Zaidi refusing to back down on bringing all of Jurf Al Sakhar under full government control.

A militia leader told The National that Mr Qaani’s presence suggested a settlement was “already being shaped behind the scenes”.

“Qaani has been in Baghdad since yesterday (Monday). The deadline would not have been set and leaked to the media without assurances that a proposed and acceptable settlement was on the table, one in which the Iranians and leaders of the Coordination Framework had participated,” he said.

“No Iraqi party currently has an interest in destabilising Mr Al Zaidi’s government, particularly as the region faces a potential storm. This includes the resistance factions and Kataib Hezbollah, given the current circumstances,” he added.

The militia leader suggested units from the Popular Mobilisation Forces could enter Jurf Al Sakhar to replace Kataib Hezbollah. The PMF, also known as Hashd Al Shaabi, is an umbrella organisation of mostly Shiite paramilitary groups integrated into state security, with several factions backed by Iran.

“This would provide a way out that prevents a direct confrontation, which the ‘resistance’ does not want, while allowing the Prime Minister to save face,” he said.

The standoff is shaping up as the first major test of Mr Al Zaidi’s push to disarm non-state armed groups and reassert state authority – a drive that has fuelled fears of intra-Shiite fighting.