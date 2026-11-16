Iraq's Al Zaidi meets top judge to discuss Jurf Al Sakhar oil-smuggling case

Iraq’s Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi met the country’s top judge on Monday to discuss a major oil-smuggling case as Baghdad considers how to regain control of Jurf Al Sakhar amid growing tensions with Iran-backed militias.

Mr Al Zaidi and Faiq Zidan, president of the Supreme Judicial Council, discussed the “issue of oil smuggling and the legal measures necessary to prevent infringement upon public funds”, the Iraqi News Agency reported.

Government spokesman Haider Al Aboudi said on Sunday that Iraqi security forces could soon enter the area, a stronghold of the influential Kataib Hezbollah, to regain security and military control. Earlier reports suggested Mr Al Zaidi had set a deadline for the Iran-backed group to withdraw.

Mr Al Aboudi said Baghdad hoped to avoid using force, but was committed to ending the smuggling.

Controversy has been mounting in Iraq following the leak of an intelligence report alleging organised oil theft in Jurf Al Sakhar dating back to 2021. It comes amid a government push to disarm Iran-backed militias who hold considerable influence in Iraq. A deadline for the factions to lay down their arms has been postponed until next year.

Based on satellite imagery taken between 2021 and 2026, the leaked intelligence report documented illegal extraction near pipelines running through the area. It identified four sites where large tankers, each with a capacity of 36,000 litres, repeatedly appeared. The sites were under the control and protection of “an armed faction”, the report said.

An investigative committee confirmed the report’s findings after visiting the area. Mr Al Zaidi has since ordered that all suspects in the smuggling operation be referred to the judiciary for legal action.

Mr Al Zaidi's meeting followed talks late on Sunday to review the handling of the case, the Iraqi News Agency said. Iraq’s army chief attended, along with senior officials from the interior ministry, intelligence services, federal police and Popular Mobilisation Forces.

Officials discussed the latest directives on the case and disciplinary measures taken against commanders in several military and security units, said state media. A statement issued after the talks described the case as “an infringement on the sovereignty of the state and an attack on public funds and the resources of the Iraqi people” and called for full accountability.

Jurf Al Sakhar, also known as Jurf Al Nasr, lies about 60km south-west of Baghdad in an area administratively annexed to Babil province. It was retaken from ISIS in 2014 and has since remained largely closed to its displaced Sunni residents. It is controlled by Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-aligned faction that has brigades in the Popular Mobilisation Forces and is designated a terrorist organisation by the US.