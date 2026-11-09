Iraq sets ambitious target to more than double oil production by 2032

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al Zaidi has set out an ambitious vision for Iraq's oil future, saying the country aims to lift production to ⁠seven million barrels per ⁠day ​by ⁠2030.

Mr Al Zaidi said Iraq intended to increase production to ​10 million bpd by 2032, including about one million bpd from the Kurdistan region. Iraqi oil exports hit about 3.4 million bpd in October.

Speaking to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Baghdad, Mr Al Zaidi said the “increase would positively reflect on development and the economy across the whole country”.

Iraq has been ​pushing ⁠for ‌higher production by Opec countries as the economic fallout from the Iran war, and investment by major oil producers, increase pressure on Baghdad to boost output.

The conflict ‌has ⁠hit Iraq ​particularly hard, forcing ​major export ‌cuts and depriving ⁠the state of oil ⁠revenue, which usually accounts for about 90 per cent of government income.

Oil Minister Basim Mohammed Khudair told state news agency INA ⁠on Saturday that Iraq “is in talks with Opec to raise exports”.

“There is ongoing dialogue with Opec to raise the export quota, given Iraq's unique circumstances and the conditions it has faced over the past five decades,” Mr Khudair said.

He said Iraq “deserves to increase its production rates” to generate revenue for infrastructure and government plans. The production quota set by Opec allocates 4.431 million barrels per day to Iraq.

Before the outbreak of the Iran war, Iraq produced around 4.4 million bpd. Production and exports then fell sharply after disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, with exports down from 3.36 million barrels per day in February to 131,000 bpd in April. The result was a sharp drop in monthly oil revenue that previously hovered at about $7 billion, although Iraqi oil exports rebounded in October.

To support the new target, Baghdad has been pushing to finalise oil and gas deals worth billions of dollars mainly with US companies, including Chevron, HKN Energy and Halliburton.

It is also pursuing new export routes to reduce dependence on the Strait of Hormuz, including pipelines to Syria's Baniyas port on the Mediterranean and to Jordan's Aqaba port, as well as the Iraq-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan.